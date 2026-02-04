Baylor Wind Ensemble to debut ‘A Night at the Movies’ concert

By Stacie Boyls | Staff Writer

The Baylor Wind Ensemble is traveling through the cinematic ages this week with its upcoming concert, “A Night at the Movies,” a film-focused program set for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Jones Concert Hall. The free concert marks the first time in Baylor Wind Ensemble history that an entire program is dedicated to movie music.

“This is my 20th year at Baylor, and this will be the first time that we will do an entire evening of music featuring movie music,” director Eric Wilson said. “We just decided that we would do an entire movie concert.”

The program includes music from “West Side Story,” “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves,” “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Wicked,” “The Cowboys” and “Back to the Future” with an arrangement by Dallas senior Carson Iltis.

While movie music may feel lighthearted to audiences, Wilson emphasized the repertoire still presents serious artistic and technical demands, pushing the ensemble to perform at the highest level of musicality and technicality.

“It’s challenging music,” Wilson said. “It does provide artistic challenges for our students, not to mention the educational component that is a strong reason for doing a program like this.”

For Keller junior Kennedy Surface, who plays French horn and is in her third year with the ensemble, the shift in programming feels refreshing and intentional.

“It’s definitely incredibly different than anything we’ve ever done,” Surface said. “I think that providing the musicians with the opportunity to rehearse and perform movie music is really important.”

Surface added that film music also creates a relatable and engaging arts environment for non-music majors and casual concertgoers.

“This is a really great way to do community outreach and to meet people where they are and play music that the community wants to hear,” she said.

Despite the accessible theme, Surface and Wilson said the music itself presents new challenges for the ensemble and individual members, particularly Leonard Bernstein’s “Symphonic Dances from West Side Story.”

“It takes it to a whole other level,” Surface said. “It’s so complex and it’s really difficult to put together, but the finished product is something that’s really special and beautiful.”

Wilson agreed, calling “West Side Story” “very much a professional-level piece” and noting that it allows the ensemble to explore a wide range of color and intensity.

The concert also reflects real-world training for student musicians who may one day perform in professional orchestras or military bands.

“Often those groups will do pop concerts,” Wilson said. “Movie music is one of the most profound ways to generate big audiences.”

Surface predicts “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” will become a crowd favorite and generate a sense of nostalgia for audience members and ensemble members alike.

“For anyone feeling nostalgic, it’s definitely going to be ‘Robin Hood,’” Surface said. “That Disney intro we know and love, it’s going to be shockingly nostalgic for a lot of people.”

The concert will also feature live narration between pieces by Baylor faculty member Dr. Jacob Abell, adding context and storytelling throughout the evening.

With a Friday night time slot and free admission, both Wilson and Surface hope the concert draws a broader student crowd.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to have more people listen to our concert and be able to be there physically,” Surface said. “It’s just cool.”