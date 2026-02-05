‘Little Women’ revolutionized literature, changed who I am

By Addison Gernenz | Intern

When I was seven years old, I first read “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott, and my world opened. I fell in love with the characters instantly — the sisters’ creativity, their plays and schemes, the March family’s devotion to one another and the personal growth each character experienced throughout the novel. I saw pieces of myself in each sister, in different ways and at different moments.

I was a quiet child, and therefore resonated with Beth’s shyness and gentle nature. I understood Meg’s responsibilities as the oldest, considering I have four younger siblings. I recognized Amy’s artistry and her need to feel included.

Above all, I loved Jo March. She was a writer, like me. She was creative, unapologetic, headstrong and independent. In Josephine March, I saw both the girl I was and the woman I wanted to become.

Jo taught me to be passionate and independent, but not to reject community. It’s important to live life in the moment, to be unashamed and true to yourself and to reject conformity, yet it is also important to accept criticism, to learn from your mistakes and to understand your flaws to grow.

The characters and the lessons it teaches readers are the reason “Little Women” has endured for more than a century. The story continues to inspire new audiences and capture attention across generations. In fact, it has been developed into more than five movies, more than 10 television series, a Broadway play and musical, an opera, a museum and even a line of dolls. Countless stories and books have been influenced by Alcott’s work, and “Little Women” has left a lasting imprint on modern pop culture.

Through the March sisters, Alcott became both an influential author and a literary phenomenon. She is frequently cited by modern authors — especially women — as a formative inspiration, meaning even those who have not read “Little Women” feel its influence.

Jenny Han, the bestselling author of “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” has spoken openly about how “Little Women” shaped her writing. J.K. Rowling, best known for the “Harry Potter” series, has described Jo March as “a kindred spirit” and credited Alcott for a lot of her writing success.

Alcott revolutionized literature by introducing educated, complex and strong female protagonists. In the 19th century, women in fiction were often one-dimensional, unnamed or relegated to minimal, secondary roles. Alcott challenged those norms by presenting not one but four fully realized, intelligent heroines, each with her own ambitions, flaws and voice.

In doing so, she proved that strength does not look the same for every woman. That legacy paved the way for some of my favorite characters, such as Anne Shirley (“Anne of Green Gables“), Leia Organa (“Star Wars“) and Nancy Wheeler (“Stranger Things“) to step into the spotlight.

My bookshelf houses an amalgamation of twelve copies of “Little Women,” two copies of “Little Men” and one copy of both “Jo’s Boys” and “Eight Cousins.” The books have been collected from various thrift stores and Half Price Books stores from around Texas.

The oldest is also my favorite — a small, tattered copy, gifted to me by my aunt when I was seven. The cover has long since fallen off, the spine is wrinkled and cracked and the pages furl at the corners from wear. To me, this copy represents what “Little Women” is about: family, nostalgia, childhood.

More than a decade later, “Little Women” has remained at the top of my list of favorite books. The March sisters have been monumental in shaping the person I am today, and modern storytelling would look very different without Louisa May Alcott and her work.