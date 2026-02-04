Love at first sip: Common Grounds launches Valentine’s Day menu

By Alexandra Brewer | Arts & Life Writer

February brings more than just deadlines and cold weather to campus. For Common Grounds, a new Valentine’s lineup just dropped, complete with pink signage, seasonal drinks and heart-themed names.

One of the popular new drinks this year is the Chai Love You latte.

Oak Park, Ill., senior and Common Grounds shift lead Carina Scholtens said there are a variety of new drinks that are both fun to make and delicious to drink.

“The Chai Love You, that one’s been fun for me to make,” Scholtens said. “It’s a chai with white chocolate and strawberry. Me and one of my coworkers made it the other day with strawberry cold foam, and it was very delicious.”

Along with new drinks, several popular Valentine’s options have returned. Scholtens said the XOXO remains a consistent favorite.

“I would say the XOXO is popular, but it’s historically popular,” she said. “That one’s got white chocolate and raspberry.”

Scholtens said the Valentine’s menu changes the pace of work behind the counter.

“The menu is really fun to make,” Scholtens said. “I have a lot of fun with the syrup combinations and just seeing what Common Grounds does with the menu every year has been really fun.”

Scholtens said some customers stick with a classic favorite, while others ask baristas for recommendations — and the mix of returning drinks and new creations gives employees plenty to suggest.

“I just really enjoy making it and having new suggestions to give to customers,” Scholtens said.

Sacramento, Calif., junior and Common Grounds shift lead Ashley Kinney said customers often change their order after seeing the Valentine’s menu.

“It feels like everyone’s super excited,” Kinney said. “Every time someone comes up to order, they think they have a drink in mind, and then they see our Valentine’s menu, and they completely shift.”

Kinney said customers frequently ask baristas for recommendations.

“They’re like, ‘I want to try something off of here,’ and always ask for recommendations,” she said.

For customers who prefer coffee, Kinney often suggests the Sweetheart Mocha.

“I think my favorite drink for coffee lovers, I would recommend the Sweetheart Mocha, because that one feels very Valentine’s to me,” she said.

For non-coffee drinkers, Kinney recommends the Strawberry Fields, a matcha drink that remained on the menu after last year’s Valentine’s season.

“It was on our Valentine’s menu last year, and it was so popular that we just keep it year-round,” Kinney said.

While a variety of drinks have been added this year, eight drinks are appearing on the Common Grounds seasonal menu.

“Usually, they’re always a little overwhelmed,” Kinney said. “People are always like, ‘I don’t know what to order.’”

Other drinks offered on the specialty menu include a variety of flavors and combinations. The Ring By Spring, a wedding cake-flavored latte, is perfect for those who love a sweet coffee treat.

For those who want to venture outside the norms, The Nervous Breakup, a white chocolate mocha, with Common Grounds secret sauce and extra espresso, is the ideal choice.

The Love Hurts A-Latte, a classic latte with strawberry and vanilla syrup, is a simple yet sophisticated pick. Aside from coffee and matcha, the 2-5-Flirt includes Dr Pepper with toasted marshmallow syrup, topped with our strawberry cold foam. As Valentine’s Day approaches, the seasonal menu offers customers a chance to try something different.