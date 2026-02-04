Before the semester slips away, learn your neighbor’s name

By The Editorial Board

The spring semester is off to an unusual start: classes began on a Tuesday, a freeze moved 2 1/2 days online and, suddenly, the first week of February marks just the third and fourth days we’ve spent in person. Being surrounded by unfamiliar faces this late into the year is uncomfortable, but it also presents an unexpected opportunity to avoid the social awkwardness that usually settles in by now.

We’ve all been through the grind of fiddling through books on our own, with the sole goal of securing a decent grade in this class we don’t particularly want to be in. Somewhere between lectures, homework, quizzes and deadlines, it seems that actually engaging with the people sitting next to us becomes optional — or something we actively avoid. By the end of the semester, we leave with a hopefully passing grade and a handful of half-remembered faces, but few real connections, if any at all.

With the inconvenient beginning behind us, we have the opportunity to ditch the awkward “Sorry, what was your name again?” at the end of the semester and get it out of the way now with so much time to go. Even if you never interact with that person again or see them outside of the classroom, learning names is a fundamental exercise of the college experience, not just a social nicety.

A 2025 study by Lafayette College found that when professors learn students’ names in the classroom, students “feel valued.” The same can be said of students’ interactions with one another in the learning environment. Central Michigan University summarized existing research later in the year, noting that when professors use students’ names, engagement, interaction and student self-confidence all increase.

“When instructors take the time to learn and correctly use student names, they demonstrate respect and genuine interest, which can help students feel valued and recognized as individuals,” the Central Michigan Office of Curriculum and Instructional Support wrote.

If all this holds true for professors and students, it should be the same for student-to-student connections as well.

“Sharing the responsibility of knowing everyone’s name can establish a sense of community within the classroom,” the Lafayette College study wrote.

Look, learning names isn’t rocket science; it simply requires taking a moment to acknowledge somebody and actively listening during a single conversation. After that, the rest gets easier. Remembering someone’s name the next time you speak makes them feel seen — something every college student hopes for on campus, especially during a semester that already feels disjointed.

Some of us on The Editorial Board struggle with remembering notes, names and definitions, but just like studying, repetition works. The more you use a name in conversation, the faster it sticks. And if you manage to open the door to that conversation, who knows, you walk away with a new friend rather than just another passerby from British Literature.

There are so many resources available to remember names, from Canvas’ people tab to daily attendance and group work. New classes mean new people, and with everyone feeling a little less connected after a slow start to the year, learning names is a small, intentional step toward rebuilding community, unlocking personal growth and supporting our academic journeys.

Use this slow start as an opportunity. Whether it is a six-person special topics course or a general education class in a packed auditorium, learn people’s names.