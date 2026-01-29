What to Do in Waco: Jan. 30 – Feb. 5

By Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

As the snow begins to thaw and life begins to pump through the city’s veins once again, events are starting to pick back up. From coffee to paleontology, the schedule includes a variety of arts, theater and community events.

As we enter February, make sure to check out this list of upcoming things to do in Waco.

Fossil Friday | Jan. 30 | Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive | 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. | $10 admission | Join Ph.D. candidate Dava Butler as she works on fossils every Friday in the paleo lab. Visitors will be able to ask Butler questions and view the fossil specimens.

Don’t Tell Comedy | Jan. 30 | The PACC, 924 Austin Ave., Suite 150 | 8-10:30 p.m. | $27 | Bring your friends and have a laugh at The Performing Arts Community Center this Friday evening. Featuring a curated mix of comedians, snacks and a private evening of entertainment.

Wicked Skate Night | Jan. 30 | Skate World Waco, 401 Towne Oaks Drive | 7-10 p.m. | $15 Skate Pass | Bring your best “Wicked” costume to the Waco skate rink for a night of music, costume contests and movie trivia. No need to purchase your own skates; the rink will provide them!

New Works Festival | Jan. 30 – Feb. 1 | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | Time Varies | $27.50 | Take a trip to the Waco Civic Theatre during the weekend as they are premiering a new musical and two staged readings. Individual tickets are available, as are bundles that include all three shows.

Mixtape Time Machine Concert | Jan. 31 | The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St. | 8:30-11 p.m. | $9.82 General Admission | Experience your way through the different decades as Mixtape Time Machine takes you through a sonic journey of the past. Featuring high-energy covers from the ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s, be prepared for a variety of popular tunes.

Friends of Fantasy Day | Jan. 31 | Fabled, 215 S. Fourth St. | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Enjoy 15% off fantasy books and a special themed drink at the cafe all day. The event is free and includes a fantasy-themed word search and coloring sheet.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Jan. 31 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St. | Whether you’re in search of a new soap or some fresh bread, the farmers market is your one-stop shop for all locally-sourced items.