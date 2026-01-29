Being a Christian in the voting booth

By Brooke Cranford | Broadcast Reporter

In American politics, religion and politics often overlap, especially within Christianity. For many years, Christians have gravitated toward the Republican Party because its policies align with certain biblical teachings. Others argue Democratic policies better reflect Christ’s emphasis on compassion and justice.

But is the bigger issue that Christians are voting against Biblical values, or that they are not voting at all?

One of the most pressing challenges Christians face today is reconciling faith and politics. Many have chosen either to disengage from politics entirely or to vote based on personality rather than policy. Yet Scripture calls believers not to withdraw from society, but to engage it thoughtfully (Matthew 5:13-14).

Voter participation reflects this tension. Turnout in the 2024 United States presidential election declined from that of 2020, and a post-election study found only 56% of self-identified Christians voted. Other studies revealed that millions of Christians, including 32 million regular churchgoers, were unlikely to vote. This lack of engagement inevitably impacts election outcomes.

When Christians choose not to participate in civic life, issues such as those concerning life and human dignity are decided by people whose values are different. For many believers, this concern is especially clear regarding abortion. Biblical passages such as Psalm 139 and Hebrews 12 emphasize God’s role as the author of life, leading some Christians to support policies that value life from the point of conception.

But we know from Scripture that humans are imperfect instruments through whom God works. Consider King David, Gideon and others. Jesus taught that loyalty to God was more important than loyalty to any human institution. This brings us to a very important point: Christians need to look at policy, not personalities (1 Samuel 16:7).

One of the most clear-cut areas where biblical values and policy intersect is in relation to human life. Psalm 139, which talks about life in the womb, and Hebrews 12:2, which refers to God as the “author and finisher of our faith,” are some of the biblical references used by Christians to assert that God values life. Thus, any policy that protects life from conception is seen as a way of respecting God’s value for life.

It is in this context that we understand why some Christians concentrate on policies that limit abortion and support politicians who champion such laws. The most important aspect to note is that this policy does not equal supporting the person; rather, it is supporting laws that value life, just as God does.

Some public figures even offer their opinions on the issue. For instance, Charlie Kirk has been quoted on several occasions saying something like this statement: “If you vote Democrat as a Christian, I think you can no longer call yourself a Christian.” This is because he believes the party’s values are contrary to the values upheld in the Bible.

It’s equally important to acknowledge that many Christian voters find biblical grounding for Democratic policies on issues such as poverty alleviation, healthcare access, immigration reform and systemic justice. Jesus’ ministry repeatedly emphasized care for the marginalized (Luke 4:18–19), feeding the poor (Matthew 25:35) and welcoming the stranger (Leviticus 19:34).

Christians are encouraged to think biblically and act practically. Voting is not a matter of party or candidate loyalty. It is a matter of considering how policies impact human flourishing, dignity and justice, and then acting in a way that is consistent with one’s conscience, as informed by Scripture.

It is important to remember that many voices want to be heard, but the right to vote is a rare and precious privilege. Throughout history, there have been untold numbers of people who have lived under the rule of governments where the citizens had no voice in who led them or what laws they were to be governed by. Every vote cast is a reminder that an individual voice has the power to turn a nation in a different direction.

The challenge is simple: Do not sit on the sidelines. Engage thoughtfully. Vote responsibly. Seek God’s guidance. Trust that faithful participation can help build a more just, compassionate and flourishing tomorrow.