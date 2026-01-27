Sports Take: Record donation puts baseball in position to return to success

By Jeffrey Cohen | Sports Writer

Baylor baseball players came back to their facility after Christmas break expecting to return to work as usual.

When the Bears set foot on the newly-monikered Magnolia Field at Baylor Ballpark, their excitement could not be contained.

“When I got recruited here, they said that there was going to be facility updates and remodels, and just didn’t know when,” redshirt junior shortstop Travis Sanders said. “It was a nice surprise coming back from a good Christmas break and coming here on a Monday, seeing [Chip and Joanna Gaines] come out on the new field.”

Players returned to find the largest gift in program history waiting for them. In an age of college sports where NIL and facility upgrades play major roles in recruiting, this gift puts Baylor another step closer to returning to the NCAA tournament.

“I don’t think that we’ve settled exactly on it, but my thought process on it is the things that are going to affect the players,” head coach Mitch Thompson said. “We’re talking about a player development facility, maybe a turf practice facility, maybe locker room enhancements, training room enhancements, all those things that touch the players on a daily basis.”

The Bears have been in the midst of a rebuild, with their last trip to the national tournament coming in 2019. The team posted 33 wins in 2025 to reach the Big 12 tournament for the first time in three years.

Baylor ranked third in the conference with a 4.52 team ERA and seventh with a .286 team batting average after taking strides on the mound and at the plate. After the season ended, shortstop Tyriq Kemp and closer Gabe Craig were selected in the MLB draft.

After the success, Baylor is also returning multiple key players from the 2025 squad. Leading the way are Sanders and sophomore infielder Pearson Riebock commanding the middle of the infield. Sanders finished second on the team with a .335 batting average while Riebock hit .306 as a true freshman.

Senior left-handed pitcher Ethan Calder is finishing his collegiate career in Waco after spending last season as the Bears’ primary Friday night starter. Calder ended the season with a 5.18 ERA along with team-leading 73 innings pitched and 64 strikeouts.

Baylor also retained three of its top five relievers. Senior right-hander Grayson Murry boasted a 2.19 ERA in 24 2/3 innings, followed by fifth-year right-hander Caleb Bunch’s 3.23 ERA and redshirt junior right-hander Lucas Davenport’s 4.25 ERA. The trio pitched 106 innings with 88 strikeouts.

The Bears also welcome a core of young players. They are bringing in 13 freshmen, including nine true freshmen. Thompson has shown his confidence that the newcomers can make an immediate impact.

“Hunter Snow’s a redshirt freshman, athletic, big, physical … Dylan Perez, Beau Carraway, all freshmen that we have high aspirations for,” Thompson said. “TJ Woodson’s a talented freshman that’ll get some opportunities, I’m sure. Brytton Clements is a redshirt freshman that we like.”

The combination of a young team with elite potential and a core of proven returners makes Baylor well-positioned to continue its upward trend. Now that the Bears can upgrade their facilities and provide a better experience for players, they have the opportunity to return to being a consistent Big 12 contender.

Baylor opens its 2026 season against New Mexico State at 4 p.m. on Feb. 13. It will be the inaugural game at the newly-named Magnolia Field at Baylor Ballpark.