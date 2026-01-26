What Baylor students should look for before signing a lease

By Alexandra Brewer | Arts & Life Writer

Apartment hunting can feel rushed for Baylor students, especially with pressure to sign early and secure roommates. While every Waco apartment comes with its own set of perks, it can be difficult to pick a place to live for the first time.

As you begin the search for your new abode, here is a list of things to avoid, be aware of and things that are often overlooked.

Location only works if transportation does

Living close to campus can eliminate the need for a car. Fort Worth junior Mollie Elder, living at The View on 10th, said walkability was key.

“I think it’s really important, especially when you’re in college, to have a place to live that’s close to college, so that you can get that proximity to campus without having the need to have a car, especially if you can’t find parking on campus, it’s really nice to be able to be a five minute walk from campus,” Elder said.

Purcellville, Va., junior Reagan Rogers, who lived at Ursa, said distance became an issue without reliable transportation.

“I didn’t have a car that year I lived there, and so it was a little bit more difficult to do stuff that was on campus, or stuff like that, because they had a shuttle, a shuttle that only ran until 5 p.m., so that was kind of a struggle to be able to find someone who would drive me,” Rogers said.

Practical amenities matter more than luxury

Students said convenience often outweighs luxury once the semester begins. Waco junior Morgan Lacy, who lives at The View on 10th, said having separate bathrooms made shared living easier.

“I live with three roommates, so I’m in a four-person apartment, and this apartment comes with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, so each bedroom has its own bathroom, which is pretty cool and pretty convenient,” Lacy said.

Management, safety and timing

Rogers said students often overlook how a complex is run.

“I would say people are not realizing how the facility is managed, whether that’s like lots of alarms or maintenance going around stuff like that, so just to make sure that they don’t interrupt too much when they need to do maintenance or things like that, like before you choose to stay there,” Rogers said.

Students also warned against rushing leases. Lacy said price and pressure can lead to regret.

“I know there’s other places that are close to campus that may be cheaper, but they also have rumors of things like ants and stuff, and so I think that’s a big mistake that a lot of students make,” she said.

Elder said waiting can be worth it.

“I didn’t end up getting an apartment or even signing my lease until May. So it’s really OK to wait and figure out who you want to live with,” she said.

For students moving off campus, slowing down, asking questions and planning transportation ahead of time can make all the difference. Finding the right apartment can be difficult; knowing your priorities and needs can make the process easier and more enjoyable.