Make your college housing a college home with these 5 renter-friendly renovations

With the excitement of a new living space comes the dread of decoration and personalization. No one is more familiar with this conundrum than the modern college student, as pressures mount to make the space your own while also getting your security deposit back.

Between strict housing rules, tight budgets and limited square footage, decorating can feel more stressful than exciting. Still, your living space plays a huge role in your comfort, productivity and overall happiness, making personalization worth the effort. No one wants damage fees or a lame dorm or apartment, so check out this curated list of renter- and dorm-friendly renovation ideas that will personalize your space without breaking the bank.

Room divider

Adding a room divider to your space can add a touch of personality based on what you choose, while providing separation in smaller spaces. You can use them to create distinguished spaces within your dorm or apartment, or use them to hide the clutter of your room. No matter what you choose, a room divider provides a great solution for awkward spacing or barren walls alike.

While Walmart, Wayfair and Home Depot all offer affordable options for room dividers, it’s important to know the dimensions of your space and the size of the room divider you want.

Open coat rack

If your living space lacks a coat closet, winter wardrobe storage can feel overwhelming and clutter your own closet. If that’s the case, get an open closet rack and showcase your best coats. Bonus points if you add extra hangers so guests can hang up their own coats.

Open closet racks can also double as hat and backpack racks. Plus, they serve as a fun way to showcase any clothing pieces that might help strike up conversations with guests.

Your mom’s old leather jacket, collecting dust? Throw that on the coat rack. That suit or ballgown you only wear to a formal twice a year? Display that for guests on the rack.

Contact paper

If your appliances and countertops are looking bleak, try adding contact paper for a personal touch. Contact paper can be made into any design you’d like and is easy to apply and remove, leaving no damage to the surface. Show off your style and get creative; you can’t go wrong with this one.

Full warning, contact paper can be tricky; you should recruit the help of a roommate or friend to assist you in the process.

Etsy is a great place to find budget-friendly, unique contact paper for any project. While some people use contact paper on their handles, others use it to transform their walls. Anything from solid colors to eclectic designs is a great way to easily spice up an otherwise dull dorm room.

Window film

Window film provides both privacy and design, making it a perfect solution for renters and dorm dwellers. The light shining through provides fun coloring and pattern for inside your room while blocking outsider vision into your room or space. There are hundreds of designs, and it is super easy to apply and remove.

While many people go with a mosaic-style window film, it’s completely possible to find fun floral designs that create kaleidoscope reflections in the light.

Personalized doorknobs or light switches

If your living space has doorknobs or light switches that aren’t your style, switch them out. The process is simple, only requiring a screwdriver at most. There are thousands of options on websites like Etsy that can get as custom and unique as you desire. Just don’t forget to replace them back to the original when you move out.

When decorating a rental or dorm, the key is focusing on temporary, reversible changes that make a big visual impact. Items like rugs, throw pillows, lamps and wall-safe hooks can further elevate your space without risking permanent damage. Mixing textures and colors can help even the most generic room feel intentional and cozy. Above all, remember that your space should reflect you — your interests, your style and your routines. With a little creativity and planning, you can turn any dorm or apartment into a space you’re proud to call home, all while keeping your landlord and your wallet happy.