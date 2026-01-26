Leasing companies should offer student discounts

By Charlie Cole | Broadcast Reporter

Amid continually rising inflation and sky-high living costs, college students are struggling to afford off-campus housing. With tuition and grocery prices not getting any cheaper, it is time for Waco apartments and leasing companies to make a change and begin offering discounts to Baylor students.

Rent prices are increasing in Waco and nationwide. As of Jan. 26, the average monthly rent in Waco is $1,700. While that is lower than the national average, it is still on the rise. According to ZillowRentals data, Waco has seen a $5 month-over-month change in house rental prices. Pair that with a 3% increase in grocery prices and a nearly $12,000 increase in tuition over the last three years, and a clear problem arises for Baylor students.

Before we know it, leases for the 2026-27 school year will start to open up, and students will struggle to find affordable housing. Most students don’t have a full-time income and many are experiencing living on their own or supporting themselves financially for the first time. This is where leasing companies can step in and make a massive difference for both the student and resident population in Waco.

Brothers Management and Campus Realtors own and lease many of the off-campus housing units students typically seek. I believe that these and other companies should offer rent discounts for Baylor students, specifically for properties in the area and neighborhoods adjacent to campus.

Not only would this change help students manage some of their rising costs, but it would also reduce competition for housing between students and Waco residents. This change could also create a safer, more secure area for students to live in, serving as an extension of the campus. Residents could then search for places to live farther from campus, which should have less competition, since students will not be trying to live there as well.

The same goes for apartment complexes in the area, such as Park Place and U Pointe on Speight. They would very likely see an overwhelmingly positive response from students if they offered a reduced rate.

There is only so much leasing companies and apartment complexes can do, however, since they are also facing rising property and insurance costs. To offset this, Baylor could step in and arrange a partnership to cover some of the income lost from offering a student discount. This investment would be worthwhile as it would allow the school to build a strong, reliable community and keep its students safe and close to campus.

As a whole, this discount would be a welcome change that could benefit all parties involved. I don’t know if this discount would be a realistic possibility, but I would love to see companies at least give it a shot. It would help students manage their finances and take some added stress off their shoulders.