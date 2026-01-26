Greek life passes down more than just letters

Abby Rathburn | Staff Writer

Students have begun the long, tiresome process of apartment and house hunting for the 2026-2027 academic year. Through this, a long-standing Greek tradition continues: passing down off-campus houses through generations of sisters.

Girls of all sororities are flocking to these houses, as they continue to grow in their friendships with one another. San Antonio junior Caroline Gibbs is a member of Kappa Alpha Theta, and lives in a house passed down from her sorority sisters.

Gibbs said living in her current house was cheaper than her apartment the previous year. Though it was built in 1905, Gibbs found it to be a fun option that tied her to her sisters.

“It’s a very small house, and doesn’t have amenities, like treadmills and stuff in a gym,” Gibbs said. “The price is definitely cheaper, and I think it’s cheaper than some newer houses because the house is pretty old.”

But not all generationally passed-down houses are a cheaper option. Costs vary based on location, upkeep and chapter expectations.

Hilton Head Island, S.C., sophomore Maya Norcross said the house she plans to live in next year is roughly the same price. As a member of Alpha Chi Omega, she was offered the chance to live with her friends as well, at a competitive level with the market. Ultimately, the price is determined based on the condition of each individual house, rather than its intended use.

“It just depends on the house that it is that you’re getting,” Norcross said. “My house is still leased through Brothers Management, so it’s still the same pricing. Just because it is a passed-down house doesn’t mean that it’s more expensive or less expensive than any other houses in the Baylor bubble.”

Cost, however, is only part of the equation. In Greek life, inherited student housing is often secured through back channels and connections rather than formal listings.

Gibbs said she found out about the house through a GroupMe message. Her roommate pounced on the opportunity to live with fellow Thetas, and the rest is history.

“They said, ‘We’re passing down a house; we’d love three Thetas to move into it so we can keep it a Theta house,'” Gibbs said. “We got first dibs because we’re in the sorority family.”

As soon as she moved in, Gibbs began noticing fun traditions that made her house unique compared to standard housing options, including Theta-specific trinkets, such as old composites and bid day memorabilia.

For these women, choosing to live in a passed-down house was far less about the price and more about the people surrounding them. Whether it’s a club, residence hall or intramural, every student is searching for a new community and a place to be themselves. According to the National Panhellenic Conference, this is what Greek life seeks to do.

“Finding a community at college matters a lot — perhaps more than ever,” the website reads. “Sorority can provide that sense of belonging in a new place. It’s about laughter, lifelong friendships, and a family that has your back no matter what.”