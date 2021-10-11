Why you should rush at Baylor

By Mireya Sol Ruiz | Guest Contributor

Leaving my hometown and friends since birth to come to Baylor University was a difficult transition. I found my first semester at Baylor to be unfulfilling and lonely.

Originally, I did not plan to rush — until a couple of weeks before the registration deadline. It was the best decision I have ever made in my college experience.

After finding my home in a sorority, I can finally say I belong to a community on campus and will have sisters standing alongside me at the altar at my wedding. As cheesy as it sounds, I can guarantee you will find the friendships of your lifetime in Greek life.

If it hadn’t been for my sorority, I believe I would have transferred to a school closer to home. My sorority is the sole reason why I decided to stay.

Joining a sorority has many academic and professional benefits, such as leadership opportunities, networking with alumni, raising awareness for philanthropies and being an active member in the community. Being in a sorority teaches you how to balance school with a social life, improve your interpersonal skills and be an example to others.

Since Baylor does not have Greek houses, dues are inexpensive compared to those of other universities. For my sorority, I pay around $800 a semester. On average, dues cost a little over $1,000 a semester nationwide. Sororities will also work with their members by creating incremental payment plans and offering scholarships. Don’t let the cost be an excuse to not rush.

If you’re afraid you’re going to fall into a poor lifestyle after rushing, you’re an adult and you’re old enough to make your own decisions.

As a private Baptist university, Baylor does not condone any utilization of drugs or alcohol whatsoever. In addition, sororities have strict regulations against drugs and alcohol. There are severe consequences for members who do partake in these actions. Baylor is not a party school by any means. If you want something to complain about, go to the University of Alabama, then get back to me.

In order to rush, you must meet the requirement of a 2.75 GPA, and you must adhere to a certain GPA requirement in order to maintain eligibility as a member within your sorority. In addition to the many benefits that a sorority offers, it cultivates time management skills, as members balance various responsibilities at Baylor.

Baylor works diligently to create a safe environment for its students. Sororities and fraternities take workshops to ensure they do not haze. I can testify that I have never experienced hazing in my sorority.

I encourage you to join a sorority or fraternity if you feel unsatisfied with your college experience. Joining a sorority has completely flipped mine around and made me feel like a part of a community on campus. I plead you to not judge a book by its cover, and especially don’t listen to someone who hasn’t experienced Greek life themselves.