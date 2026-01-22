Why simply saying ‘hello’ makes the world better

By Brady Harris | Photographer

In today’s world, where headphones, cellphones and endless scrolling dominate daily life, the simple act of saying, “Hi, how are you?” and “Good morning” is long gone. Streets, neighborhoods and stores are busier than ever, yet somehow quieter at the same time. Places that once felt lively now feel like spaces we merely pass through while running errands. Even brief, casual conversations with people we encounter have nearly gone extinct.

These small interactions that may seem insignificant or awkward to those unaccustomed to them were once the backbone of empathy, connection and community.

In public spaces, silence has become the norm. We stare at elevator walls, scroll on our phones while standing in line and avoid eye contact altogether. We often justify this behavior as being “polite” or respectful of others’ space, but at what cost? Life can feel cold, isolating and lonely — even when we are surrounded by people.

I urge people to try and break this pattern. Even the smallest greeting — “hello” or “good morning” — can make a meaningful difference. According to the World Happiness Report, brief social interactions make people feel seen, improve moods and foster a sense of belonging. Interestingly, the benefits are mutual. When you smile and greet someone, you’re likely to carry that positive feeling with you. Try doing it five times on your way to class or work, and you may arrive feeling lighter while spreading that same feeling to others.

Saying hello is just the first step. Some of the best conversations I’ve had were with strangers I’ve met in passing. I used to keep largely to myself, sitting in silence wherever I went. Once I began making small talk with people in airports, on buses, in line or at fast food restaurants, I’ve met some incredible people and had some even better conversations in turn.

Building connections has incredible benefits, too. If we all began to build these micro connections, our communities would feel closer, safer and more compassionate. Caring for others becomes easier when we no longer see them as faceless strangers but as people we’ve shared even a moment with.

Of course, not everyone wants to talk, and that’s OK. The point isn’t forcing conversation but reopening a door that had long been closed. Making the effort alone helps rebuild a culture of kindness and approachability.

So next time you’re walking to class or work or shopping at the grocery store, say “hello,” smile and continue on with your day. You’ll never know the impact it might have on someone, but I can promise it will feel good, and small steps like those move our world closer to a better place.