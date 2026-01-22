What to Do in Waco: Jan. 23-29

By Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

As Texas residents prepare for an upcoming winter freeze, isolation can begin to set in. But fear not, there are plenty of activities that Waco has coming up that will keep you both warm and entertained!

Pure Barre Class | Any day | 900 Austin Ave. | Free | First-time attendees can enjoy a free class at Pure Barre, and while it can be tempting to spend your snow days in bed, watching a movie, it’s important to incorporate movement into your routine as well.

Waco-McLennan County Library | Hours vary | 1717 Austin Ave. | Free | The Waco Library is a commonly overlooked spot in the city. When you sign up for a library card, you are also able to check out DVDs, astronomy kits, paranormal investigation kits and bike locks.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Jan. 24 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E Bridge St. | Take a stroll through this market where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

TOAST – The Best of Bread | Jan. 28 | 7 p.m. | 724 Austin Ave. | Ticket Price Varies | Enjoy a ‘70s hit tribute band at the historical Waco Hippodrome Theatre in downtown Waco.

The Year of the Punk | Jan. 28 | 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. | $5 | Join The Performing Arts Community Center for a punk showcase of local Texas bands. While the event is welcome to all ages, dancing is encouraged with bands like Girl Dinner, Keep The Kids, 9 O’Clock Shots and more.