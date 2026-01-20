Add these beats to your back-to-school playlist

By Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

Whether you’re looking for new tunes to add to your playlist or curious as to what other students are listening to, it’s fun to discover new music. As the 2026 spring semester begins, it’s crucial to make sure you have good music for studying, walking to class or hanging with your friends.

Here is a list of five back-to-school beats to add to your winter playlist. Some songs on the list soothe the solemn emotions that accompany the winter months, and others are meant for raising your spirits. Dive into this collection of songs from a variety of decades, genres and artists during your transition back to classes.

“Blue Moon” by Zara Larsson

After obtaining a massive spike in fans at the end of 2025, Zara Larsson continues to impress fans with her top-notch vocals and unbeatable dance skills. While she has adopted a sort of modern-day “Lisa Frank” type aesthetic, crowds can’t seem to get enough of her, and she has the lyrical chops to back it up.

“Blue Moon” by Zara Larsson is the second song on her 2025 album “Midnight Sun.” The beat is a great example of pop done well. It has an upbeat, dopamine-inducing chorus mixed with intimate, synth-driven verses. While you have probably heard her viral hit “Stateside” with PinkPantheress, dive into this deeper cut from the Swedish singer that shows her immense creativity and vocal chops.

​“Your Place At My Place” by Joshua Slone

If you haven’t heard of Joshua Slone already, then do yourself a favor and spend some time weaving through his discography. His debut album, “Thinking Too Much,” was released in October 2025, and he already has nearly one million monthly listeners on Spotify. “Your Place At My Place,” arguably one of the best songs on the record, currently has around six million streams on Spotify.

​Be warned, this record will cut you like a knife in the most intimate and heart-wrenching way. It’s raw and a great addition to the side table of hopeless romanticism. Add this to your back-to-school playlist for a slow jam to accompany the end of your weekday.

“Baby Come Back” by Player

“Baby Come Back” is the perfect soundtrack for late-night drives, dancing in the kitchen with the person you love, or a post “Heated Rivalry” re-watch.

​It’s slow and screams the seventies with the added bonus of gentle synth and clavichord; the vintage hit is the perfect soundtrack for yearning and engulfs you in a warm, sonic glowing ray of sunlight.

​“Jungle” by Fred again..

“Jungle” is the perfect record for a Friday night with friends, or a good lift in the gym. This popular house beat is bound to be a hit with anyone, regardless of their musical tastes. It’s fun and screams Generation Z.

​Add this to your back-to-school playlist to ensure an upbeat tune gets thrown into the mix. And if you want more house music to add to your pump-up playlists, make sure to dive into “USB,” the most recent album from Fred again..

​“No Better” by Lorde

I heard 2016 was back? Naturally, you need a fitting piece of accompaniment for the revival of the Tumblr era. While you dust off your old combat boots and bomber jacket, flip on “No Better” by Lorde. The song immediately transports you back to the mid-2010s, mixing nostalgia with nuance, as Lorde always does.

“No Better” is the perfect track for your return to campus, and Lorde is always a safe bet for your winter cycle of songs. The New Zealand singer always seems to craft records best suited to the cold months, encompassing solitude and coming-of-age themes.