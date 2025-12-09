Wild Lights turns Cameron Park Zoo into winter wonderland

By Marisa Young | Staff Writer

At nightfall, Cameron Park Zoo transforms into a brilliantly-lit Christmas wonderland complete with photo opportunities, food trucks and a visit from Santa Claus for the zoo’s annual Wild Lights event.

Wild Lights takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday from Nov. 28 through Dec. 30 this year, closing only on Dec. 24-25. Millions of colored lights illuminate the park, creating a magical Christmas atmosphere.

Waco resident Nick Texeira said he thought the light displays were wonderful, emphasizing his appreciation for the “fun, family-friendly activities” that Wild Lights included.

“It’s really beautiful, and it’s a great place to bring your kids out to,” Texeira said.

The arrival of Santa under a pavilion near the main light show was a fun addition to the night and a surprise for the kids, Texeira said.

“There’s a lot more lights than I thought there would be, that’s for sure,” Texeira said.

Wild Lights takes place after Cameron Park Zoo’s typical closing hours, meaning that most animals are sleeping or remain hidden. Despite it being nighttime, some animals such as birds, monkeys and a black-footed cat may be spotted roaming around their enclosures. The indoor aquarium section also remained open for after-hours visitors to see the various fish species.

Waco resident Melody Gomez said her family visited Wild Lights this year for a church event led by Central Christian Church of Waco.

“We’re doing a kind of scavenger event called ‘Following the Star,'” Gomez said.

Inspired by the biblical story of the wisemen, Gomez said the kids at her church were on the hunt for clues around the zoo that would ultimately lead them to “the star.”

“Our youth group is actually the one who are giving out the hints and reading Bible verses,” Gomez said. “And the younger kids are viewing the lights, getting the hints and moving on throughout the zoo, and then at the end, they’ll get a little prize.”

As a membership holder and regular patron of the zoo, Gomez said the light show provided a perfect venue for a family event and to celebrate the coming of Christmas.

“I think it’s a great way to get your family together and see some beautiful lights in a safe environment,” Gomez said.

Not only is Wild Lights a spectacular show, but it also helps fund vital conservation, habitat preservation and emergency support efforts at the Cameron Park Zoo. Tickets and additional information are available on the zoo’s website.