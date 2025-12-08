New AD Doug McNamee to leave ‘no stone unturned’ in athletics re-assessment

Mackenzie Grizzard | Assistant News Editor

It was standing room only in the Mark and Paula Hurd Ballroom Monday evening as President Linda Livingstone officially introduced Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Doug McNamee to the Baylor-Waco community.

McNamee is a Baylor graduate who worked in the athletics office from 2012-2017, serving as the president of Magnolia for four years before joining the online publication Field and Stream in 2022. He succeeds Mack Rhoades, who served as Baylor’s athletic director from 2016 until he stepped down last month.

“The opportunity to return to this university and the confidence placed in me is simply thrilling,” McNamee said.

Support for McNamee was unwavering, with several notable Baylor and Waco individuals in the crowd. Football head coach Dave Aranda, men’s basketball head coach Scott Drew, women’s basketball head coach Nikki Collen and Magnolia owners Chip and Joanna Gaines were all in attendance.

“During Doug’s years as president of Magnolia overseeing our media, retail, food and real estate teams, we watched him lead with integrity, vision and an unwavering commitment to people,” Chip and Joanna said. “With his deep love for the Bears and his unique professional experience, Baylor couldn’t have selected a better leader to help shepherd its athletics program into the future. We are incredibly proud of Doug and know without a doubt that he was made for this moment — and we’ll be cheering him on every step of the way.”

McNamee highlighted several issues he plans to address as he settles into his new role, including alcohol sales at athletic events, local frustration over the Bears’ 5-7 football season and Baylor’s recent decision to decline a bowl game invitation.

“But our athletic staff, our coaches, are going to have to do their jobs, and we’re going to get the best players and continue to hire the best and keep the best players to win,” McNamee said. “But as far as our athletic staff is concerned, success for us seems to be about delivering a great experience to our fans, regardless of whether we win or lose.”

Following Rhoades’ departure in late November, Livingstone announced Baylor’s intention of retaining football head coach Dave Aranda for a seventh season, a decision she acknowledged would generate “strong opinions.” At Monday’s event, Livingstone emphasized the standard set for McNamee.

“When I look ahead with our program, we want to be competitive at the highest levels,” Livingstone said. “We want to be on the championship list in our programs, and if we’re on the championship list in the conference, we’re going to be on the national recognition list of national championships as well.”

Livingstone also addressed Baylor’s recent decision to decline a potential invitation to the Birmingham Bowl, citing the importance of getting the team prepared for the 2026 season. McNamee said he was fully briefed on the situation when he was hired and stands behind the decision.

“When we assessed that situation, we felt that given the season we had, which was disappointing for all of us, the best use of our time and energy for the next two or three weeks was to focus on the coming year and prepare for the portal,” Livingstone said. “If we played in that game, which, frankly, we didn’t earn the right to play in, given our plan, given our outcome, it would take all our time and energy to do, and then we’d be behind on getting into the portal.”

In the search for a new athletic director, Livingstone highlighted several deliverables for Baylor’s new AD, emphasizing fan engagement, revenue generation and staying competitive in the ever-changing NIL landscape of collegiate athletics.

“He has an athletic background, he knows and loves Baylor, he’s deeply committed to Baylor, but he brings an entrepreneurial spirit,” Livingstone said. “He’s done media business, he’s done corporate partnerships, he’s done all kinds of branding, and so we felt that for what we did and the way the athletic college is going to be, he brought the perfect combination of skills to the table, and we’re very excited to have him, and we’re really looking forward to his leadership in our athletic program.”

As McNamee looks toward the coming year, he too has a set of deliverables he hopes to accomplish for the athletic department.

“As for conferences and the future, we need to grow the Baylor brand, and we need that brand to be national, international and continue to be strong and continue to grow the size of our community,” McNamee said. “My theme has been consistent. I want to make sure we have the best coaches in the country who are committed to the university’s mission, and I’m doing everything I can to support them.

Stepping into a new role amid upheaval in Baylor Athletics, McNamee remains grateful for the opportunity to return to his alma mater and hopes to continue fostering strong relationships and delivering for the university.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime honor,” McNamee said. “And I can tell you that when I left Baylor seven years ago, I would say that the goal for me in my career journey has always been to get this job. The goal is to be consistent and deliver for the athletics department what the president and the regents have asked us to deliver, and I will give it my all to do exactly that.”