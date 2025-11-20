Mack Rhoades out at Baylor amid investigation

By Jackson Posey | Sports Editor

Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades is stepping down amid an investigation, effective immediately, President Linda Livingstone confirmed Thursday.

Rhoades began a paid leave of absence on Nov. 12 for “personal reasons” while Baylor investigated the former athletic director for the second time this fall. In a statement, university President Linda Livingstone confirmed in a statement that co-interim ADs Jovan Overshown and Cody Hall will continue in their current roles as the university works to “aggressively identify” a replacement for Rhoades in the coming weeks.

“Since joining Baylor in 2016, Mack has led our athletics program through a period of remarkable rebuilding and achievement,” Livingstone said. “These victories were not just about athletic excellence — they were moments that brought the Baylor Family together, united in joy and spirit.”

Rhoades released a statement Thursday night on his decision to step down.

“The past nine years serving as the Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics at Baylor University have been among the greatest joys of my professional life,” Rhoades said. “However, I find myself in a season of life where I need to prioritize my faith and my family with an intentional focus that requires me to move on from my role as caretaker of this great athletics program.”

The resignation kick-starts a job search at an atypical time in the hiring cycle. As the university looks to find Rhoades’ replacement, Livingstone said the university would remain committed to excellence on and off the field.

“Be assured we remain deeply committed to competing at the highest levels of athletics – both in competition and the classroom,” Livingstone said. “I am certain that we will find a new AD who shares in this competitive commitment, aligns with and supports Baylor’s Christian mission and can lead us into this next era of intercollegiate athletics.”

Livingstone did not mention either of the university’s investigations into Rhoades, which have embroiled the end of his tenure. Both investigations were first reported this month.

Rhoades was first investigated earlier this fall, after allegedly grabbing redshirt senior tight end Michael Trigg during the opening kickoff of a game against Arizona State on Sept. 20. OutKick reported that Rhoades grabbed Trigg and asked, “What the f— are you wearing that yellow shirt for?” (Trigg was wearing an undershirt to cover a brace on his shoulder.) Multiple coaches, including head coach Dave Aranda and tight ends coach Jarrett Anderson, “later had heated words” about the incident.

In a statement earlier this month, Baylor acknowledged and did not deny the reports about the investigation into Rhoades.

“More than a month ago, Baylor University received reports of an incident involving Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades,” the statement reads. “These reports were thoroughly reviewed and investigated in accordance with University policies, appropriate actions were taken, and the matter is now closed.

“Mr. Rhoades has expressed regret over his emotions and recognizes his conduct at that moment was not reflective of our Christian mission and values. Mr. Rhoades is an important part of our Baylor Family, and we look forward to his continued leadership of our Athletics Department. We remain committed to ensuring a respectful and accountable environment for all of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff.”

On Nov. 12, Rhoades took a paid leave of absence for “personal reasons” as new, unrelated allegations sparked another investigation days after the first incident came to light. The Lariat confirmed the allegations presented to the university on Nov. 10 were not connected to football, any Title IX matters, NCAA rules issues or student welfare.

Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported that the allegations were “related to a violation of the faith-based university’s policies and practices.”

In a statement to the Lariat at the time, the university confirmed that Rhoades was stepping away, but declined to provide further content.

Rhoades took over at Baylor in July 2016, on the heels of a university-wide sexual assault scandal, which led to significant turnover in the athletics department. His time at the university featured a Nike rebrand in April 2019 and the construction of Foster Pavilion, which opened in January 2024. He also served as the head of the College Football Playoff selection committee before stepping down earlier this month.

During Rhoades’ tenure as AD, Baylor’s athletics programs won several national championships, including acrobatics and tumbling — which won its 10th consecutive national title in April — and men’s and women’s basketball. In 2021-22, Baylor won Big 12 titles in football and men’s and women’s basketball, the only school in conference history to accomplish such a feat.

Rhoades is now Baylor’s third consecutive athletic director to step down amid controversy. Ian McCaw resigned in 2016 amid the sexual assault scandal; Tom Stanton resigned after the 2003 murder of Baylor basketball player Patrick Dennehy.

“Please join me in expressing heartfelt thanks to Mack for his years of dedicated service to Baylor,” Livingstone said. “We pray for him, Amy and his family as they embark on this next chapter.”