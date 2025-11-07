Baylor AD Mack Rhoades investigated after altercation with player: reports

By Jackson Posey | Sports Editor

Baylor Vice President and Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades IV was recently investigated by the university over an alleged sideline altercation with redshirt senior tight end Michael Trigg, per multiple reports Friday.

A Baylor athletics spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rhoades, as first reported by OutKick, is alleged to have confronted Trigg during the opening kickoff of the game against Arizona State on Sept. 20, moments before Baylor’s offense took the field. Trigg was wearing a long-sleeved yellow undershirt — matching the yellow trim and letters on the team’s anthracite jerseys — to cover a brace on his shoulder.

Rhoades reportedly “grabbed” Trigg and asked, “What the f—- are you wearing that yellow shirt for?” Multiple members of the coaching staff, including tight ends coach Jarrett Anderson and head coach Dave Aranda, “later had heated words with Rhoades about the incident,” according to The Athletic.

Trigg was visibly upset at times throughout the Arizona State game, but finished with a team-high 71 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Despite ranking among the Big 12’s leading receivers, the Mackey Award semifinalist has not been permitted to talk to the media this season, including after that game.

Trigg’s father, Michael Trigg Sr., told The Athletic that the tight end wanted his parents to fly to Waco to speak with Rhoades, but they decided otherwise after Anderson “advocated for him during the game” and “said he’s going to handle it.”

“What bothers me is, Baylor is a Christian school,” Trigg Sr. said. “For someone in the administration to have those choice words for a student-athlete? And that’s the first interaction you’ve ever had with one of your better players? That doesn’t make sense to me.”

After the game, OutKick reported that Rhoades approached an assistant coach, grabbed his arm, then grabbed his shoulder and neck area, before proceeding to “verbally accost” the assistant coach in front of multiple Baylor athletics staffers and family members.

OutKick reported that multiple HR complaints were filed in the incident, and that Trigg and the coach were initially asked to apologize to Rhoades for the incident, before athletic department members decided it should be the other way around. Rhoades apologized to Trigg and the assistant coach instead.

In a statement, Baylor acknowledged and did not deny the reports about the investigation into Rhoades.

“More than a month ago, Baylor University received reports of an incident involving Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades,” the statement reads. “These reports were thoroughly reviewed and investigated in accordance with University policies, appropriate actions were taken, and the matter is now closed.

“Mr. Rhoades has expressed regret over his emotions and recognizes his conduct at that moment was not reflective of our Christian mission and values. Mr. Rhoades is an important part of our Baylor Family, and we look forward to his continued leadership of our Athletics Department. We remain committed to ensuring a respectful and accountable environment for all of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff.”

Rhoades, who serves as the chair of the College Football Playoff selection committee, joined Baylor in 2016 in the wake of a university-wide sexual assault scandal that led to the resignation of then-Athletic Director Ian McCaw.

Baylor football has seen dramatic swings under Rhoades’ two head-coaching hires, Matt Rhule and Dave Aranda. The Bears are 55-54 over the past nine seasons, including campaigns of one, two and three wins, but have also made two Big 12 title games and two Sugar Bowls during that span, winning one apiece.