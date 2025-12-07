Doug McNamee reported to take over as Baylor AD

By Ashlyn Beck | News Editor

Doug McNamee is reported to be in the process of being hired as Baylor’s new Athletics Director as of Saturday.

According to a report by SicEm365, the hire is currently being finalized.

McNamee, a 2003 Baylor graduate, isn’t a stranger to Baylor Athletics. He worked in the athletics office from 2012 to 2017, serving as Assistant AD and eventually rising to senior Associate AD for External Relations.

McNamee left Baylor in 2018 to serve as President of Magnolia, where he stayed for four years before joining online publication Field and Stream in 2022. He and his wife, Lacy, appeared in the 2013 pilot episode of Fixer Upper, being the first people with their house redone by Chip and Joanna Gaines for the show.

Now, after a seven-year hiatus, McNamee is poised to return to his alma mater.

McNamee is filling the position recently vacated by Mack Rhoades, who announced he was taking a leave of absence on Nov. 13. Rhoades started as AD in July of 2016 but announced he was stepping down for “personal reasons” on Nov. 20.

The Lariat reported on Nov. 7 that Rhoades was investigated for a physical altercation with redshirt senior tight end Michael Trigg before the Sept. 20 game against Arizona State. Rhoades had a similar interaction with an assistant coach following the game.

Multiple HR complaints were filed against Rhoades following the incident, according to OutKick.

Following the altercation, Baylor received allegations unrelated to “football, any Title IX matters, NCAA rules issues or student welfare,” the Lariat reported on Nov. 13.