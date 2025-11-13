BREAKING: Baylor AD Mack Rhoades takes leave of absence after new allegations

By Foster Nicholas | Editor-in-Chief

Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades is taking a leave of absence for “personal reasons” from the University and stepping down from his post as chair of the College Football Playoff Committee, The Baylor Lariat confirmed Thursday.

The Lariat has confirmed the university received allegations not connected to football, any Title IX matters, NCAA rules issues or student welfare on Nov. 10. The university is investigating the allegations.

The university released a statement confirming the reports initially reported by Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

“Baylor Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades is on a leave of absence for personal reasons, effective November 12. The University will decline to comment further at this time,” the statement reads.

Deputy Athletic Director & Chief Operating Officer Jovan Overshown and Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director & Chief Financial Officer Cody Hall will serve as co-interim athletic directors in Rhoades’ absence. Rhoades initiated the leave on Wednesday, and per KWTX, will be paid for the length of absence, anticipated to be around four weeks.

The matter is unrelated to reports from Friday of an alleged sideline altercation with Baylor football redshirt senior tight end Michael Trigg and an assistant coach. Baylor conducted a separate investigation into the matter, which was “thoroughly reviewed and investigated in accordance with University policies [and] appropriate actions were taken,” according to the school’s initial comment.

ESPN later confirmed that Rhoades “will step down from his role with the [College Football Playoff] committee at this time for personal reasons,” according to CFP Executive Director Rich Clark.

Later in the day, Dellenger reported the new allegations surfacing on Monday were related to a “violation of the faith-based university’s policies and practices.” The report was backed up by OutKick’s Trey Wallace, who soon after reported that Baylor is investigating an incident involving Rhoades and “someone not currently a full-time employee of the school.”

This is a developing story. The Lariat will continue to monitor the story and update as more information becomes available.