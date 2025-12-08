Gifting can be your love language with this zodiac-based guide

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Don’t know what to get that one friend for Christmas this year? Look to the stars — or more so, hop on Google and figure out what their zodiac is. Then, look no further than this page for a perfect gift.

Keep reading to discover the ultimate (wallet-friendly) holiday gift guide, based on the 12 astrological signs.

Aries

We’re kicking it off with Aries, the daring adventurer. This one will need plenty of energy drinks to fuel their adventures and give them some exciting flavors to try. Chances are, they need a new portable charger and their water bottle is looking a little dented from all the times they dropped it while running around campus. Hydrojugs are all the rage right now, if they care about trendiness.

Lastly, Aries will get bored if they don’t have something to do at all times. Throw in a mini pack of playing cards, or maybe a new, fun, fast-paced card game.

Taurus

Tauruses are arguably some of the easiest people to shop for, since they’re notoriously the comfort kings and queens. Fluffy blankets and cozy slippers are always a safe bet to keep them warm during their daily Netflix binge. Pair that with a cozy candle, preferably vanilla or brown sugar-scented. Their favorite gourmet snack will be the cherry on top of this comfort-coded gift.

Gemini

The not-so-secret is out — Geminis are typically the social butterflies of the friend group. Gift them a portable Bluetooth speaker (brownie points if it’s waterproof) to provide background noise for their outdoor hangouts. If they like to frequent campus during their downtime, get them a light, packable hammock so they can relax comfortably anywhere and chat with passersby. If they’re still living the dorm life, find a cute mini whiteboard for their dorm door, complete with colorful dry-erase pens, to make friends with any neighbors who might walk by.

Cancer

On the other end of the friend group spectrum are Cancers: the mom friends. Similar to buying a gift for your mother, sentimentality matters most. Something thoughtful like a photo collage or a heatable stuffed plush in the shape of their favorite animal will melt their heart. Or, if they’re a tea-drinker, consider buying them a steeping mug. Cute stationery or pens are also a safe bet, because you best believe they write thank you notes.

Leo

It’s hard to find people who are more iconic than Leos, which obviously makes them the main character friends. So get them something that will enhance their character. A statement tote bag that screams “them” is one way to go — fun accessories like jewelry, hats, pins or hair clips are another. An LED vanity light will accompany their lengthy morning routine nicely, and a plug-in phone fan will keep them cool throughout the day. Wouldn’t want this diva to break a sweat!

Virgo

Most people with Virgos in their lives know them as the organized intellectuals. Get them some gifts that will help to further their orderliness and professionalism. An academic planner for next semester won’t go unappreciated — just make sure it’s not too flashy. Potted plants or flowers will satisfy their nurturing side and watering and caring for it will add something fun to their daily routine. Lastly, Virgos are easily vexed (though they might not show it), so a gift card to places like Pinewood or Dichotomy will keep their energy up.

Libra

For Libras, their personal space is their happy place, making them the aesthetic designers. Add to their aura-esque decor by getting them a poster of their favorite indie artist, some fun throw pillows or a pretty book for their coffee table. Speaking of coffee, cute coasters and trendy cups will add to their look.

Scorpio

It’s no easy feat to really know a Scorpio, but chances are, they’re somewhat of a mysterious bookworm. Visit your local Barnes & Noble and get them the latest hot thriller novel, or try a more obscure find and a niche subject. While you’re there, pick up a leather-bound journal if they have any. Lastly, if they’re the type, a beautifully-designed deck of tarot cards will make their day. Otherwise, a true crime mystery game will keep their mystery alive.

Sagittarius

If your friend group has a token traveler, I’ll bet they’re a Sagittarius. These friends don’t like to stay put. Instead, they prefer to explore, so purchase some travel items for them, like cute bag tags, carabiners or a fanny pack. Travel-sized goodies like lotion, perfume and hand sanitizer are also welcome gifts. Lastly, to complete their travels and preserve the memories that came with it, get them a reusable film camera.

Capricorn

Ah, yes, Capricorns. The ones who work too hard and won’t stop, even if you tell them to take a break. These academic overachievers would thrive if gifted things to support their laborious endeavors: a multi-setting desk lamp to illuminate the countless rows of text they’ll read, a lapdesk for their late-night study sessions and a Bluetooth mouse so they can work just as efficiently on the go.

Aquarius

They’re quirky, they’re strange, they’re eccentric geniuses. There’s no gift too weird for an Aquarius. They’ll love a funky graphic tee, custom neon signs in crazy colors and random trinkets, like crystals, bookends or Smiskis.

Pisces

Lastly, we have Pisces — the hopeless romantics. Give them fairy lights to warm up their space and create mood lighting. For them, it’s the little things in life that matter, so consider buying a mini watercolor kit to capture beauty on the go or a pocket poetry book to carry with them to brighten up their bad days.