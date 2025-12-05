Step inside the story: Baylor’s immersive rendition of ‘A Christmas Carol’ joins Christmas on 5th festivities

By Alexandra Brewer | Arts & Life Writer

For generations, Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” has been a staple of holiday traditions. From classic films to stage productions, Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey from miser to redeemed man returns each December, boasting familiar lessons and a sense of warmth. This year, Baylor University added its own twist, bringing the tale to life inside the Carroll Science Hall during Christmas on Fifth with an immersive, walk-through performance that invited visitors to step directly into the story.

Hallways and classrooms throughout the building transformed into scenes from Scrooge’s world. Marley’s chains rattled softly in a dim corridor — enough to make children gasp and students lean closer — while the Cratchit family gathered around a small table, their modest dinner glowing beneath a flickering candle. The Ghost of Christmas Past glided through a nearby hallway, quietly ushering guests through moments of memory and reflection.

Led by their ghost tour guide, visitors wandered from scene to scene. The intimate setup allowed the audience to feel embedded in the narrative rather than watching from afar. Laughter, awe and hushed surprise echoed through the halls as the familiar Christmas tale unfolded around them.

By the time Scrooge reached his moment of transformation, guests had shared a small journey together. In transforming the Carroll Science Hall into a living storybook, Baylor’s immersive “A Christmas Carol” didn’t just retell a beloved classic — it invited the audience to step inside it, creating a holiday experience that felt at once personal, timeless and alive.

The event fit seamlessly within Christmas on Fifth’s long-held traditions, which included live music, the Christmas tree lighting, the Waco community vendors and photo spots scattered across campus.

“We chose this because we wanted to help celebrate Christmas with the Baylor community,” said Dr. Ginger Hanchey, Baylor Undergraduate Program Director for Literature & Creative Writing. “Our faith and our teaching are so important to us.”

Hanchey expressed that the old charm of the building influenced the creation of this new and unique experience.

“’A Christmas Carol’ by Charles Dickens was the perfect story to come to life inside our building,” Hanchey said.

The performance featured a cast of approximately 60 members from the English department faculty and students, as well as members of the theatre department and the Waco Symphony. Additionally, some family members of Baylor faculty were also asked to partake.

“My children were all into acting, and they were all asked to be a part of it,” said Baylor associate professor of linguistics Melisa Dracos.

Faculty didn’t just direct; they became story characters themselves. Baylor associate professor of English Dr. Jennifer Hargrave explained how a unique storyline was woven into the classic tale.

“I am a Victorian ghost, so I help lead people through the experience,” Hargrave said. “Every Christmas, when we hear the horse-drawn carriage on Third Street, we come back to life and tell everyone the story that Ebenezer experienced.”

Hargrave emphasized that bringing stories to life is exactly what professors in the English department strive to do with their students and in their classrooms.

“I think it’s a great way to just showcase what we are trying to do in the English Department,” Hargrave said. “Bringing literature to life, and we’re doing it very literally tonight.”

The interactive elements and magical touches left a big impression on attendees, with students raving about how much they enjoyed the experience.

“I thought it was absolutely incredible,” Erie, Colo., sophomore Lauren Adams said. “The English department did really well.”