Students embrace cold weather, holiday spirit at Christmas on 5th

By Alexia Finney | Staff Writer

After an unseasonably warm November, the air cooled in Waco just in time for Christmas on Fifth Street to feel like a true winter wonderland.

Despite rain concerns, the event continued in full swing, drawing students out of their dorm and families from staying at home. Students said the Christmas spirit was infectious, helping ease stress around finals.

Chicago senior Raghav Edara, vice president of the Baylor Activities Council, said the team had been monitoring rain concerns throughout the week.

“Our biggest challenge was probably the weather this year,” Edara said. “We thought we might have to change the date. If it rained, our plan was to move the event to Monday and email all our vendors to see if they could make the Dec. 8 date.”

Edara said planning for Christmas on Fifth begins months in advance and continues throughout the fall.

“We start planning so far in advance that we’re not stressed the week of,” Edara said. “Our first meetings were in June and July, and then we had more as the semester started.”

This year’s celebration brought several familiar traditions, such as the tree lighting and horse-drawn carriage rides, yet also introduced new elements. Edara said he was excited about a partnership with the English department, which transformed Carroll Science with themed activities on each floor.

“I’ve heard they’re doing carolers in one room,” Edara said. “I really appreciate the English department for collaborating.”

Student organizations filled the street with performances, including Baylor Bear Ballet, whose dancers rotated through scenes from “The Nutcracker” during the event. Houston senior Eva Lampasas and Los Angeles senior Amanda Judson said Christmas on Fifth has become one of their ballet group’s most meaningful Baylor traditions.

“I always love it,” Lampasas said. “I love Christmas, and I love ‘The Nutcracker,’ so it’s fun to be part of Christmas on Fifth.”

Judson said the event also gives their small organization visibility and coverage.

“People hear about us because of this event, so it brings a lot of interest to our organization,” Judson said.

Lampasas said the night carried a bittersweet feeling this year since it’s her senior year.

“It’s one of my favorite nights here,” Lampasas said. “The whole campus comes together. Knowing this is my last Christmas as a student definitely hits a little harder.”

Baylor also welcomed dozens of vendors to the annual Christmas market, such as alumna Natalie Long, owner of Second Time’s a Charm, a second-hand business she started as a Baylor undergraduate in 2018.

“I’m always looking for ways to get back to campus,” Long said. “This is my first year as a vendor, and it’s really fun to see Christmas on Fifth from a different side.”

Market vendor Ramya Ramkumar, owner of Tessa’s Candle Co., said the atmosphere reflects the spirit she most admires about Baylor.

“We want to make sure what we make is uplifting and healing,” Ramkumar said. “My daughter goes to business school here, and the atmosphere is very life-giving. We feel God in this place.”

Some adjustments were made based on previous feedback. Edara said the Activities Council reviews comments each year before planning begins.

“Last year we had lots of food trucks on Fifth Street, and it made the street too crowded,” Edara said. “This year, we moved them toward Morrison. Small changes like that improve the experience.”

Students said those improvements — along with the cold weather — helped make the night feel festive.

“Christmas is my favorite holiday,” Flower Mound freshman Delaney Doherty said. “Anything joyful and Christmasy, I’m there.”

San Antonio freshman Allyson Watkins agreed.

“It’s finally cold outside, so it actually feels like Christmas,” Watkins said. “We went to the Christmas market, and it was so fun.”

Edara said he hopes everyone who attended felt welcomed.

“Christmas is about all of us coming together as one Baylor family,” Edara said. “I hope anyone coming to the event feels the holiday spirit and feels loved by the Baylor community.”