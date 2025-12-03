Baylor soccer raises its standard with standout 2025 campaign

By Marissa Essenburg | Sports Writer

Baylor women’s soccer spent 2025 rewriting its own standard — climbing the rankings, collecting new accolades and reaching its first NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in eight years, all while delivering the best season of Michelle Lenard’s tenure.

What started in July, when campus sat empty and student-athletes made up most of the noise in Waco, quickly grew into something bigger for the women along the Brazos River. Through the thick of the Texas summer — on the pitch and in the weight room — the Bears laid the groundwork for a season built on fight, faith and dominance, fueled by the belief that this year would write a new chapter in Baylor soccer history.

The results spoke loudly. Baylor capped the season ranked No. 23 in the nation with a 14-5-4 record — doubling its win total from a year ago — strengthened by a 7-3-1 conference mark and an 8-1 home slate. It became the springboard that launched the Bears to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament and firmly established them among the nation’s elite from August to November.

“It’s something that has been, and continues to be, really special,” head coach Michelle Lenard said. “It’s an ambition and a goal we set for ourselves four years ago, and now we’re seeing it come to fruition. It’s great for the girls to see what can happen when you have a vision and stay committed to that vision and plan. I’m hopeful and optimistic that we’ll keep seeing that for years to come.”

Those words became reality early, as Baylor picked up key wins over No. 17 Mississippi State, No. 14 Kansas and Texas — results that set the tone for a season built on consistency rather than surprise. Each early victory added weight to the Bears’ résumé and hinted at a team capable of chasing a Big 12 title.

That steadiness translated into national recognition. On Oct. 8, Baylor appeared in the United Soccer Coaches poll for the first time that season, debuting at No. 14 nationally, No. 2 in the conference and No. 4 in the RPI.

Despite falling to Texas Tech in their only home loss of the season — a result later avenged in the Big 12 Tournament — Baylor remained steady. The Bears tore through one of the nation’s toughest conferences, finishing 7-3-1 in league play, earning five All-Big 12 honors and securing a No. 5 finish. Led by Big 12 Midfielder of the Year Tyler Isgrig, the team positioned itself as one of the conference’s most consistent and competitive from start to finish.

Ahead of the season opener, Isgrig pointed to what sets this group apart.

“This team has the most depth and experience since I’ve been at Baylor,” Isgrig said. “We’re better equipped to find that extra edge late in games. We’ve been here, we’ve seen these moments and now we’re able to build more momentum down the stretch than we have in previous years.”

Baylor added two new starters this season in freshman midfielder Olivia Hess and Purdue transfer Lauren Omholt, both of whom stepped seamlessly into the lineup. But the team’s foundation still came from its seniors, whose experience and leadership not only set the standard the Bears played to all year but also helped cement their legacy in Baylor soccer history. That group — Hannah and Hallie Augustyn, Tyler Isgrig, Blythe Obar, Kai Hayes, Morgan Greensage and Ashlee Zirkel — shaped the program’s identity on and off the field.

“We asked them to come alongside us and believe in the vision we have for this program,” Lenard said. “With their resilience and ability to overcome adversity, they’ve done exactly that and built something really special. They’ve meant everything to this team and to this program. I’m super proud of them and everything they’ve accomplished.”

Isgrig shared that pride from the players’ side.

“It’s special to be here, especially in Michelle’s coaching era, and to be part of this milestone,” Isgrig said. “I hope it becomes the standard for years to come after this senior class leaves.”

As the seniors leave their mark on the program, the Bears’ future remains anchored by a group ready to build on that foundation.

All-Big 12 First Team goalkeeper Azul Alvarez returns with an extra year of eligibility, along with the frontline of Callie Conrad, Theresa McCullough and Omholt. Key bench pieces Aryanna Jimison and Alysiah Lockette also return, while freshman standout Hess and defender Natalie Vatter — the lone returning member of the back line — round out a lineup poised to carry forward the standard the seniors helped create.

While the numbers told one story, the meaning behind the season told another.

The records mattered. The rankings mattered. The wins mattered. But for a program reaching heights it hadn’t seen in seven years, the season’s truest measure wasn’t found on a stat sheet. It came back to the source that grounded them, bonded them and carried them through the year’s defining moments.

“With the Lord, we know that we’re fearless and can play with confidence,” graduate midfielder Kai Hayes said. “Being able to pray, do our devotionals together, Bible studies, whatever it is — we’re really just looking to the Lord, asking, seeking, knocking, and he’s provided in so many ways. That’s our ‘why’ and who we do it for. Whether we win or we don’t, we know it’s for the good and glory of God.”