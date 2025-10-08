Baylor rises to No. 2 in Big 12 with best start of Lenard era

By Marissa Essenburg | Sports Writer

The last time Baylor soccer was ranked in the top 15, fidget spinners were flying off store shelves, Taylor Swift had just released her ninth album (she’s now on her 12th) and the seniors on this roster hadn’t played a single high school match.

The Bears are off to the best start of Michelle Lenard’s tenure, and one of the strongest in program history. Baylor has doubled its Big 12 win total from last year, just five games into the conference slate, sitting at 4-1 in league play and 9-1-2 overall.

The Bears now rank No. 2 in the Big 12, No. 14 nationally and No. 12 by Top Drawer Soccer with a new RPI of 4 — up five spots from two weeks ago.

Riding a four-game win streak, Baylor’s confidence has translated into production: 11 goals in the past four matches, scored by seven different players.

But the numbers only tell part of the story; the mindset and team-wide buy-in behind them tell the rest.

“We come out every game with a huge belief in each other and what our identity is day-in and day-out,” graduate midfielder Kai Hayes said. “You see us winning games — that’s because everyone is winning at their role, whether that’s at practice, starting, coming off the bench, no matter what it is. Everyone is so selfless and able to put each other first, and that’s our key to success.”

From back to front, Baylor’s success isn’t just showing up in the conference but earning national recognition, as senior midfielder Tyler Isgrig was named to the 2025 Hermann Trophy Midseason Watch List by United Soccer Coaches.

Baylor has been on a tear since its lone conference loss, which came on a penalty kick in the final 20 minutes against Big 12-leading Texas Tech. The Bears have since blanked Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State before knocking off the previous Big 12 No. 2 Colorado 2-1.

“This team just keeps growing and finding ways to win in different circumstances, and I think that is a great sign of a quality team,” head coach Michelle Lenard said.

What’s made Baylor stand out isn’t just the results, but the way they’ve been earned. Statement shutouts, defensive battles and late-match drama have almost all gone the Bears’ way, a sign of a group that’s learned how to adapt to whatever the Big 12 has thrown at them.

Following Paul Jobson’s 14-year stint, Michelle Lenard stepped in to lead a transition program, built on transfers and freshmen. Four years later, Baylor sits in the top 15 nationally, owns the No. 3 defense in the country and holds its highest Big 12 ranking — No. 2 — since 2018.

Lenard has turned Baylor from a program chasing the dream of a Big 12 crown into one that looks more than capable of wearing it.

“In four years, we went from barely winning games to in a position now where we are ranked and one of the top contenders in the Big 12 in four years,” graduate defender Blythe Obar said. “I mean, to me, that is insane.”

Momentum has come quickly, but not by accident. Lenard’s roster is a mix of veterans who’ve weathered the rebuild and younger players stepping into their roles, creating a balance that’s given Baylor one of the most complete looks in the country.

“It’s one game at a time,” sophomore forward Alysiah Lockette said. “We’re focused, and we know we’re going to keep doing exactly what we’ve done all season — coming out strong, being aggressive, playing together and playing to win.”

Ranked No. 2 in the Big 12, the Bears will look to keep their conference tear rolling Friday at 7 p.m. against BYU (2-2-1, 7-3-2 Big 12) at Betty Lou Mays Field.