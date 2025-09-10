Undefeated Baylor soccer aims for Big 12 title

By Marissa Essenburg | Sports Writer

For the first time in years, Baylor soccer (4-0-2) has the experience, depth and style of play to make a legitimate run at a Big 12 championship.

Last season, the Bears ended 10th in the Big 12, finishing 8-8-5 overall and 2-5-4 in conference play. It was a season defined by inches, where one goal here or one finish there could have flipped Baylor’s fate. That narrow margin left the Bears frustrated but motivated, knowing just a few different results could have changed everything.

“Last season, our RPI ended at 70,” senior forward Tyler Isgrig said. “There are 64 teams that make the tournament, so we just missed it — we were right there. We tied a lot of games against good schools. Those games we either lost 1-0 or tied taught us that if we can find a way to win in those close games, that’s what extends our season.”

That realization has raised the bar for 2025, shifting the conversation from simply competing in games to chasing championships.

Baylor’s attack isn’t just about scoring more goals — it’s about raising the program’s ceiling. Senior forward Tyler Isgrig said the expectations this season are higher than ever.

“NCAA tournament is a given,” Isgrig said. “We have to be there. We must.”

“But also, we are very, very capable of doing that,” Isgrig continued. “This year’s Big 12 tournament doesn’t have as many teams, and the championship will be hosted at Betty Lou [Mays Field], so that’s definitely another motivator. We are hoping to aim for the automatic bid, but with the pieces we have together this year, I believe we are in a place where we can do that.”

That confidence is rooted in head coach Michelle Lenard’s attacking philosophy. She consistently stresses that Baylor’s identity won’t come from simply grinding out defensive results, but from pushing forward.

“We don’t want to get scored on, but we want to score goals — that’s what soccer is about, that’s what makes it beautiful and fun,” Lenard said.

As she reflects on her four years at Baylor, Lenard said she’s seen the culture of the program mature alongside a shift in playing style.

“Shifting the style of play meant we had to prove we could play that way and attract the type of players that suited it,” Lenard said. “Now we’re seeing that after a couple of years, and when you add in these great kids who are hard workers and great human beings, it shows.

“Some of them want to be pros and play at the next level, so they’re highly motivated to keep developing during their time at Baylor. You use the word ‘mature,’ and that’s exactly what it is.”

Isgrig leads the charge up top, but she’s far from alone. With a steady midfield behind her and a front line that blends speed with skill — a pair of transfer juniors, Purdue’s Lauren Omholt and Houston’s Aryanna Jimison, have added plenty to the attack — Baylor has the tools to turn tight matches into statement wins.

If the Bears can finish the opportunities that slipped away last year, they have the firepower to jump from the middle of the pack to become Big 12 title contenders.

Championships are built on experience and depth, and Baylor’s defense — seasoned and battle-tested — has the tools to carry them to the finish line.

Baylor returns its entire back line for the third straight season, stabilized by senior goalkeeper Azul Alvarez, and it shows. The Bears have conceded just one goal across their last five matches.

That experience sets the stage for 2025. Seniors Hannah and Hallie Augustyn, graduate Blythe Obar, junior Natalie Vatter and Alvarez headline a defense that will anchor the team’s push for a Big 12 title.

“The twins, Blythe and Nat all have a ton of experience,” Isgrig said. “Their comfort on the ball, our build, staying calm under pressure and their ability to put out fires when needed really show. Their experience in those moments shines, and it’s great to have that not only in the back but also through our midfield and forwards.”

Lenard specifically highlighted the defensive contributions of Obar and Hallie Augustyn, who rank fourth on the team in points.

“Hallie and Blythe are two of the best shot blockers in the league,” Lenard said. “They’re great one-on-one defenders, super disciplined and really hardworking.”

Standing in their way is a gauntlet of Big 12 heavyweights and a road that won’t come easy.

Atop the gauntlet sits TCU, Baylor’s biggest test. The Horned Frogs finished at the top of the conference in 2024, going undefeated with a 9-0-2 record to claim their third Big 12 regular-season title in four years.

But TCU isn’t the only hurdle. Baylor finished near the bottom of the pack last season, chasing a crowded field of contenders. Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia, BYU, Kansas, Arizona, Colorado and Utah all finished ahead of the Bears in 2024.

Baylor now sits at 4-0-2 with an .833 winning percentage, riding back-to-back-to-back statement wins over Texas, No. 17 Mississippi State and Texas State. The Bears now return home to face Abilene Christian, aiming to cap their non-conference slate with a win to keep their unbeaten run alive.

With momentum on their side, the Bears are hungry — and ready — to hoist a trophy no one on the roster has ever touched.

“Definitely making it to the NCAA tournament, that’s just one of our goals,” graduate midfielder Kai Hayes said. “A Big 12 championship right here on Betty Lou would be a dream, and we have a lot of faith and belief that’s been instilled in all of us that anything is possible, especially through Christ. We’re just using the talents he’s given us to glorify him and take on whatever he puts in front of us.”

The Bears will play their last non-conference match of the season at 7 p.m. Sunday against Abilene Christian (3-4-0) at Betty Lou Mays Field.