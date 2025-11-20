What to Do in Waco: Nov. 21-29

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

If you’re staying in Waco this Thanksgiving weekend, fear not. There are still plenty of happenings to keep you occupied through the break. From holiday festivities to typical Waco events, here’s what’s up in town.

2025 Fall BFA Senior Exhibition | Nov. 21-22 | Opens at 10 a.m. | Martin Museum of Art | See the wonderful works of our Baylor art students at their senior exhibit. Come one, come all to see Baylor’s creativity at its finest in Martin Museum.

K-Pop Demon Hunters Skate Night | Nov. 21 | 7-10 p.m. | Skate World, 401 Towne Oaks Drive | $15-$25 tickets | Skate the night away to the tunes of Netflix’s No. 1 most-watched animated film of all time, “K-Pop Demon Hunters.” Don’t have skates of your own? Not to worry — Skate Waco offers rentals for an additional fee. Get your tickets before they sell out!

Journey Tribute Concert | Nov. 21 | 7:30 – 10 p.m. | The Hippodrome Theater, 724 Austin Ave. | $30-45 tickets | Catch the best of Journey’s hits in this tribute concert at the Hippodrome. Get ready to sing your heart out to classics like “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Faithfully” with your friends.

White Rabbit Band in Concert | Nov. 21 | 8-11 p.m. | Texas Music Cafe, 110 S 6th St. | $10 tickets | Catch rising psychedelic stars White Rabbit Band at their debut at Texas Music Cafe. Get ready for a psychedelic, trippy night of music, vibes and community. Get tickets here.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Nov. 22 | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E Bridge St. | Take a stroll through this market where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011. Join vendors and fellow Wacoans in celebrating the 14th anniversary of this beloved farmers market this Saturday!

Austin Avenue Art Fair | Nov. 22-23 | 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Hotel Herringbone, 319 S 4th St. | Don’t miss the art walk, artist booths, live music and the silent auction, all featuring local artists this weekend at the Austin Avenue Art Fair. Learn more about the art walk and other events here.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Nov. 22 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Lights of West | Opens Nov. 26 | 6-10 p.m. | 2818 Wiggins Road | $35-55 tickets | One of Waco’s most beloved Christmas traditions is back — The Lights of West! Grab a cup of hot cocoa, invite a friend and make your way to West to travel through the wonder-inducing light displays shown annually. Prices vary based on the number of vehicle occupants.