What to cook when you’re cooked: Quick recipes to survive this holiday season

By Stacie Boyls | Arts & Life Writer

As the holiday season approaches, there is one commonality that glues our festive celebrations together: a shared meal with loved ones.

Whether it’s helping family prepare for the big meal, a work potluck or a Friendsgiving celebration, we are all subject to cooking or baking a dish and standing before consumers for judgment. For the natural “Iron Chef” type, this is an invigorating challenge and impressive show of skill. For our instant ramen makers and fast-food-reliant friends, this is an absolute nightmare.

Whether you struggle to use appliances more complex than a microwave, need a last-minute dish for a potluck or are stressed hosting your own holiday gathering, here are some recipes that are simple, foolproof and perpetual crowd pleasers that will soften the blow of your holiday cooking obligations.

Sweet Potato Pie

Tired of the constant push for pumpkin pie or sweet potato casserole? Want to show off your contrarian culinary style? Then look no further than a sweet potato pie.

This pie is less familiar than its pumpkin counterpart, making it a unique offering while maintaining holiday spirit. Sweet potatoes are easily accessible and inexpensive, along with other ingredients, such as eggs, butter, sugar, milk and a premade pie crust. This recipe calls for nutmeg, cinnamon and vanilla extract, but don’t be afraid of spicing it up yourself if you are feeling adventurous. Cloves, allspice and pumpkin pie spice can offer similar flavor profiles while adding a personal touch. You can even attempt a homemade pie crust if you’re a more experienced cook.

This recipe takes less than two hours to complete. It is flexible, fun and fits the mark of a holiday classic.

Homemade soup

Soup is typically a welcome dish during the cold months. To make a good soup, you need to balance three main components: broth, vegetables and spices. Of course, countless variations add more things to this list, but for the sake of simplicity, here are some components to focus on.

This dish is also very flexible, accommodating dietary restrictions and time constraints. The total cook and prep time ranges from 30 minutes to an hour.

The basic formula for making a soup is to put around one to two cartons of broth in a pot and bring it to a boil. This amount of broth yields enough soup to sufficiently feed five to 10 people.

While the broth is boiling, chop or prepare the vegetables you want in there. Tomatoes, carrots, garlic, peas, okra, potatoes, celery or whatever you have is acceptable. Feel free to measure with your heart. Put starchy vegetables in first so they can cook longer and soften. Almost any typical vegetable will work.

After all your desired veggies are in, add your seasonings and let the soup simmer for 10-15 minutes. Good soup seasonings include, but are not limited to, garlic powder, onion powder, red pepper, Old Bay, Slap Ya Mama, lemon pepper and, of course, salt and pepper. Don’t be afraid of spices when making soup; you usually need more than you think.

You can add cream and meat for a more decadent soup or keep it simple with vegetables and clear broth. It is truly up to you. If you want to add chicken, you can cook some separately in a pan or buy pre-shredded rotisserie chicken. After that, voila, you have yourself a cozy holiday soup.

Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Macaroni and cheese is a perpetual crowd pleaser and a trusted staple among the pickiest eaters. This recipe should take no longer than 45 minutes.

Creating your own displays a balance of sophistication and whimsy, perfect for holiday gatherings. This is another dish you can customize based on your party’s preferences. Try different cheeses or different toppings to add a personal touch. Regardless of your kitchen experience, this recipe is beginner-friendly and easy to follow.

Hot Chocolate

If food is not your specialty, opt for a holiday beverage to bring to the function instead. Hot chocolate is another holiday classic that can be easily made at home in a matter of minutes. Plus, you can bring toppings separately, making this a low-effort yet heartfelt contribution.

Hot chocolate is a crowd favorite and can be substituted with alternative milks to maintain a creamy texture while suiting our lactose-intolerant friends. Since this recipe is simple, it offers another opportunity to get creative in how you present your beverage. Try different flavor combos, make several batches and curate fun toppings, or keep it simple and present a classic sweet treat. The choice is yours.