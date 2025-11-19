Graduate School’s weekly workshop emphasizes healthy habits ahead of finals

By Ava Schwab | Reporter

As finals approach, Baylor’s Graduate School is encouraging students to slow down, reflect and reset through its upcoming Wellness Wednesday workshop, “Ending Well: Reflect & Recharge.” The monthly session, held on the last Wednesday of each month, is designed to give graduate students practical tools for managing academic pressure and maintaining well-being during the end-of-semester rush.

The workshop is part of the Graduate Pathways to Success series, which offers programming on writing, teaching, research and holistic wellness.

Dr. Sarah Dolan, associate dean for professional development and licensed clinical psychologist, said the Graduate School launched Wellness Wednesdays this year to provide more consistency in its overall programming.

“We’ve had wellness workshops before, but nothing consistent or programmatic,” Dolan said. “Having something on the same day each month builds familiarity and helps students buy in.”

The “Ending Well” session will guide students through structured reflection on the semester, including identifying moments of achievement, challenges faced and the strategies used to cope with stress. Dolan said the workshop also helps students set realistic goals for finals and recognize early signs of burnout.

“We’ll talk about ways for students to reflect on their semester: their achievements, their challenges, their times of stress and the ways they coped,” Dolan said.

In addition to reflection, sessions cover time-management techniques, relaxation strategies, study habits and reminders about sleep, nutrition, exercise and taking breaks. Dolan said even simple habits can make a measurable difference in students’ academic performance and overall wellness.

“Something that really helps that I don’t see enough of is consistent, even small, physical activity,” Dolan said. “And something that works against students is staying up all night to study; your brain just functions better when you’ve got good sleep.”

For many graduate students, this kind of guidance comes at the right moment. Pearland first-year healthcare MBA candidate Kayla Nguyen completed her undergraduate degree at Baylor and said the end of the semester in graduate school feels different than what she expected.

“In undergrad everything was measurable — scientific facts, formulas, experiments,” Nguyen said. “Now everything is more conceptual. I’m learning skills, not just subjects.”

Nguyen said she has found graduate-level coursework to be equally demanding but structured in ways that reduce some of the traditional final-exam pressure.

“Some of my classes don’t even have finals,” Nguyen said. “Instead we’re doing reflective papers or projects, and I feel really well prepared. I’m not super stressed, which is really nice.”

Dolan said the goal of Wellness Wednesdays is not to add another task, but to give students space to practice habits they already know and introduce new strategies that may help them finish the semester with more clarity and less stress.

“A lot of what we cover are reminders of skills students already know,” Dolan said. “Sometimes they just need a structured space to pause, reflect and reset.”