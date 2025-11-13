History professor selected as a member of NHC Teacher Advisory Council

By Abram Farrington | Staff Writer

History professor Dr. Daniel J. Watkins was just selected to be one of 20 members on the National Humanities Council for the 2025-26 academic year. Watkins and other members from 12 states will collaborate to plan and promote NHC resources for various universities and programs.

According to the NHC website, the institution is a nonprofit dedicated to advancing all humanities studies through a residential fellowship program built for scholars and educators. The program is meant to rekindle a fire for the humanities and push beyond prior knowledge.

“It’s an honor,” Watkins said. “The NHC is one of the most important humanities institutions in the country. To help out with their mission and efforts in any capacity is a tremendous honor personally.”

These programs include new materials to faculty, panel discussions and vibrant community lectures.

Within the NHC, 20 scholarly representatives are selected to work behind the scenes to ensure the institution has the best resources and information. The Teacher Advisory Council is established to obtain the highest form of intelligence and knowledge. Each professional serves a one-year term.

Watkins is the second Baylor faculty member to be invited to serve on the Teacher Advisory Council. This year, Watkins received the Reid 2025 Teaching Award and has made a lasting impact in his classes with his enthusiasm for the humanities.

Additionally, Watkins is known for occasionally bringing his guitar to lectures to perform songs. His all-time favorite song he always plays is ‘Blackbird’ by The Beatles.

He plans to bring that same energy into the council — and perhaps his guitar.

The prior year, Dr. Daniel Barish, associate professor of history and undergraduate program director, was a part of the 2024-25 Council. The torch has now passed to Watkins, who will continue to advocate for and represent Baylor on the Teacher Advisory Council.

Watkins is representing Baylor on both a personal and professional level. Across the country, many universities and schools are eliminating or downsizing their humanities programs. Watkins hopes to rekindle that fire as a devoted member of the council.

“When many universities around the country are cutting humanities programs, I hope that my involvement with the NHC can show that Baylor is committed to supporting this kind of inquiry and work,” Watkins said.

Watkins is excited to partner up with professors and teachers around the world to create helpful resources.

Dr. Julie K. deGraffenried, a colleague of Watkins’s, said she is proud of Watkins’ position.

“We are very proud that Watkins is serving history educators across the country and around the world as a member of the NHC Teaching Advisory Council,” deGraffenried said. “His expertise as an award-winning teacher and scholar will be invaluable to the council. This service exemplifies Baylor’s desire to be Pro Mundo.”

Watkins met everyone in September and said he is more than excited to work alongside the other members.

“They were all so impressive,” Watkins said. “It’s simply exciting to work alongside such talented and accomplished educators. It gives me hope.”