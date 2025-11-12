2010s songs that never got the fame they deserve

By Kalena Reynolds | Opinion Editor

Ahhh, the 2010s — the decade of the ALS Ice Bucket challenge, “Frozen” and the golden era of pop. Whether you’re a die-hard pop fan or just an occasional listener, the 2010s were marked by some of the most unique and diverse music of our time, with many records going completely unrecognized.

While this list is in no particular order, it highlights a diverse range of unbeatable 2010s music that never achieved large-scale commercial success. As you scan the list, give each one a listen.

“This is How We Do” by Katy Perry





Katy Perry has had her fair share of chart-topping singles; however, “This is How We Do” is “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F)”‘s much cooler older sibling, which unfortunately never performed the way the label hoped it would.

The song is nonchalant and fun, with an unforgettable chorus perfect for a workout or a Y2K-themed party. Placed in the middle of Perry’s 2013 “Prism” album. The song opens with prominent, resonating synths that evoke the sound of 2010s pop. Although this song was released as a single, it did not gain the recognition it deserved when compared to other singles on the album, such as “Roar” and “Dark Horse.”

“Ghost Town” by Adam Lambert





Adam Lambert’s vocals can’t be beat, and his stage presence is unmatched. His second single, “Whataya Want From Me,” soared on the charts. If a genie came down and granted me three wishes, the first would be for Adam Lambert to gain the recognition he so rightfully deserves. Lambert was far ahead of his time, and it shows in the lack of recognition for many of his other records, more specifically “Ghost Town.”

Released in 2015, this house hit never reached the level of success it could have had if released 10 years later. At the time, Lambert was viewed as too “camp,” and queer pop stars were still difficult for the mainstream media to digest. Regardless, “Ghost Town” remains a riveting example of Lambert’s underrated versatility and futuristic pop sound.

“Can’t Remember to Forget You” by Shakira & Rihanna





Growing up, Shakira and Rihanna were crucial to my transition from middle school to the teenage years. They brought a sense of musical education to my otherwise green, youthful taste in music, and “Can’t Remember to Forget You” was at the top of the list.

While this track was arguably the most successful on the charts out of this list of songs, it has unfortunately not stood the test of time like other hits, “Hips Don’t Lie” and “SOS” have.

“SuperLove” by Charli XCX





Before we were guessing the color of her underwear, we were blasting her hit song “Boom Clap,” which was featured on the “The Fault In Our Stars” soundtrack. Preceding her crowning as the queen of hyperpop, Charli XCX released a multitude of catchy, fun, summer-pop type songs that never caught the spotlight in the way they should have — one of them being “SuperLove.”

Within the first 30 seconds, “SuperLove” takes you back to the era of Adidas Superstars and Kylie Lip Kits. It’s carefree in the way 2013 was, and one of the most significant musical projects that went unnoticed was Charli XCX’s early discography. To sum it up, she has always had a unique ear for catchy melodies that encapsulate youthful joy.

“212” by Azealia Banks





Known for its unique lyrics and eclectic instrumentation, this 2012 hit failed to achieve commercial success but caught the attention of notable musicians, including Kanye West and Beyoncé. The internet quickly sank its claws into this hit; however, radio and major music charts seemed to deny the record the opportunity to achieve success.

Despite the lack of commercial visibility, Rolling Stone included it in their list of 500 Greatest Songs of All Time, validating the beat’s significance and highlighting the sonic genius of “212.”