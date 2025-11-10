Battle of the Branches unites Baylor, veterans for flag football

By Lexie Rodenbaugh | Arts & Life Writer

The sound of cheers and the thud of footballs echoed through Touchdown Alley Sunday afternoon as Baylor University students, veterans and community members gathered for Battle of the Branches, a Veterans Day celebration hosted by the Wounded Warrior Project.

From noon to 6 p.m., the event brought together teams representing different branches of the U.S. military — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard — for a series of flag football games. Between plays, families lounged on picnic blankets, kids bounced in inflatables and the scent of grilled food filled the crisp November air.

The friendly competition, held on the Sunday before Veterans Day, aimed to celebrate service members while raising awareness for veterans’ causes. The Wounded Warrior Project, a nonprofit that supports injured veterans and their families, partnered with Baylor to create a day of community and connection.

“This event is the perfect mix of fun and meaning,” said Tyler Mason, who played on a team. “It’s not just about who wins — it’s about meeting people who’ve served, hearing their stories and getting to celebrate them together.”

Veterans and service members created teams within their branches, creating a mix of camaraderie and competition that stretched across generations. Each branch brought spirit and sportsmanship to the field. The veterans competed for the Veterans Jack Lummus Trophy, while Baylor’s Army and Air Force ROTC detachments competed for the John Kane Cup.

Between games, the energy shifted to the sidelines, where volunteers handed out barbecue plates and Baylor organizations hosted yard games and raffles. Children darted between the inflatables, and a few students led chants from the stands as players jogged off the field, sweaty and smiling.

Several students volunteered to set up and help with the event, including Orlando sophomore David Davila, who volunteered through Tau Kappa Epsilon.

“This is a great event and great opportunity to give back to the people who served our country while also giving back to the Waco community,” Davila said.

To close the event, organizers took a moment to recognize veterans in attendance, inviting everyone to pause and reflect on the meaning of the day.

“Battle of the Branches is about unity,” retired Army veteran Sarah Collins said. “We all wore different uniforms, but today we’re one community. That’s what makes it special.”

As dusk settled over Touchdown Alley, the crowd slowly dispersed, still chatting and laughing. For a few hours, competition blended with celebration — and Baylor honored those who served not with solemnity, but with joy, teamwork and togetherness.