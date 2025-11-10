A&L Tunesday: Nov. 11

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

The women of the world are ruling the charts this weekend with drops from American R&B queen Kehlani, Belgian DJ GOAT Charlotte de Witte and Puerto Rico’s flaming hot rapper Young Miko. Check out this dynamic set of new songs, fresh from Spotify.

“En el Ritz” by Young Miko (Nov. 7)





María Victoria Ramírez, a Puerto Rican rapper, songwriter and former footballer, is making waves in the Latin urban world with her latest album, “Do Not Disturb.” “En el Ritz” is just one of those songs that is catchy, spicy and witty enough to make an impression and lyrics that could make anyone blush.

If you’re looking for another stand-out Latin addition to your music rotation, make sure to bookmark this album for the next time you need some hype anthems.

“Hymn” by Charlotte de Witte (Nov. 7)





This weekend, worldwide EDM fans were graced with a new album of the same name as its maker, Charlotte de Witte. In 2022, de Witte became the first woman performer to headline the main stage at one of the largest EDM festivals, Tomorrowland in Boom, Belgium. Since then, she has continued to make musical history with her electronic creativity.

Here, in the tenth track of her latest album, she incorporates Sanskrit choral chants into her usual techno swag to create a transcendent beat. It climbs to achieve nirvana-like mixing and gently falls back into the simple yet commanding beat that introduced the song. The seven-minute-long track feels more like a fleeting moment of auditory bliss with her innovation and timing.

“Out the Window” by Kehlani (Nov. 7)





Kehlani is taking accountability in her latest single, “Out the Window.”

I have yet to meet a Kehlani chorus that didn’t get stuck in my head for an entire weekend. This R&B icon has outdone herself again, creating a callback anthem laced with silky-smooth vocals that convince the listener Kehlani must be a saint in the game of love and to give her that “one more chance” she’s begging for.