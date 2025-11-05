Editorial Board shares most memorable Lariat moments

By The Editorial Board

In its 125 years, The Baylor Lariat has seen its fair share of news. Though we have had the privilege of being part of just a glimpse of The Lariat’s lifetime, it’s made a mark on us. From late print nights to early delivery mornings, from editorials to podcasts to TV news, The Lariat has grown and changed with the people who have been a part of it. But as much as we’ve impacted the 125-year-old paper, the paper has impacted us more.

For just a moment in the grand scheme of The Lariat’s history, we’ve had the privilege of sitting at desks that have been occupied by a plethora of other editors and writers. We’ve had the honor of stewarding the responsibility of reporting the news to Baylor students, and it’s an honor we take seriously. The first Varsity Lariat, published on Nov. 8, 1900, describes The Lariat’s original intention.

“The Lariat is on the range for everything that will make it breezy and of interest,” the first edition reads. “With all becoming dignity, fairness and non-partisanship in its dealings with every issue, it hopes to maintain a standard that will reflect credit on a loyal student body and the coming university.”

To this day, 125 years later, we still strive to meet this standard. But meeting this standard has come with its fair share of difficulties. At times, we have fallen short and at other times, we have exceeded this standard. In spite of it all, though, we have continued publishing news “for the students and by the students.” In honor of 125 years of Baylor’s student publication, we thought it would be fitting to share our favorite memories and lessons we’ve learned from our time at The Baylor Lariat.

Foster Nicholas | Editor-in-Chief

Across eight semesters with The Lariat, I’ve worked alongside some of the most relentless, ambitious and dedicated people who I’m proud to call friends. The world of journalism isn’t flashy, but with people who truly strive for perfection while pursuing their passion, I’ve learned that the only thing holding you back is failing to take the initiative to create opportunities.

As a sports writer, I traveled to cover March Madness games in three major cities. As a play-by-play broadcaster, I have called north of 150 Baylor Athletics events. As a sports editor and now editor-in-chief, I’ve realized the most fulfilling moments on staff weren’t the exciting sports getaways (although those are a close No. 2), but helping hungry colleagues reach their goals and improve as journalists and students.

While the next generation constantly finds itself receiving grief, if Lariat journalists have any say in the future, be assured we’re in good hands.

Ashlyn Beck | News Editor

After three years of working for The Lariat, I’ve moved from a reporter to a staff writer to the news editor, and I’ve learned lessons the hard way and the easy way. There have been countless misspellings, a plethora of facts gone unchecked and other mistakes that have shown me how to handle failure and success. Through it all, The Lariat has taught me that the truth matters, and I don’t have to wait for those who are more experienced to share it.

Even as student journalists, we’ve learned how to report on heavy topics in a manner that hails back to The Lariat’s original intention: with dignity, fairness and non-partisanship. Some of my favorite memories at The Lariat have been the times when we’ve been given the reins as true journalists and trusted with heavy stories.

Our responsibility is to inform our readers with the truth, and we don’t sideline ourselves to let the “real reporters” do it. I’ve been taught and empowered to report to the best of my ability. Sometimes it’s ended with me panicking over a mistake, but it’s always ultimately ended with me becoming a better journalist.

So more than anything, I’m thankful to have been surrounded by people who inspire me to aim high as a journalist and help pick me back up when I make mistakes.

Mackenzie Grizzard | Assistant News Editor

Growing up, I had no Rory Gilmore-esque dreams of working for a big city paper or chasing down politicians and businessmen for quotes — I was just a girl who loved to write and watch the news with my dad. As my parents read the morning paper, I couldn’t imagine what it would be like to know people care about what you write and, even crazier, rely on you to keep them informed.

Now I don’t have to imagine anymore. There’s no glamour and fame in working for a student publication, but there’s something incredibly special about being a voice for our fellow students. We chose The Lariat because we love Baylor and all its students, and it’s a humbling honor to represent them in all we do. Some of my favorite memories have been writing about issues Baylor students care about and being entrusted with the special privilege of informing in an unbiased, nonpartisan and professional way. As writers and editors, we’re thrust into the real, fast-paced world of journalism before we even enter the workforce. Decades of Baylor students have looked to The Lariat, and we are honored to carry that torch.

Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

More than anything, The Lariat has taught me how to listen.

I’ve found that when you’re interviewing someone as a journalist, you’re not just listening to what it is they are saying — you’re reading their body language, noting how they speak, their tone and which words they choose to use. You’re taking their answers to your questions, processing them as they speak and using your curiosity to pick their brain even further.

Likewise, when you’re writing a story, you’re not just transcribing someone else’s quotes onto a document, you’re picking which of their words are most powerful, choosing in which order the reader receives the information and deciding the verbiage to describe the person or experience. In other words, I’ve discovered how to listen — really, truly listen to people — and as a result, write a story in a way that is both accurate and comprehensible, but also in a way that only I could do.

This isn’t something I’ve learned on my own. It’s something I’ve observed over the years from the writers and editors who came before me and those who work with me to this day — a valuable skill I’ll carry with me forever.

Kalena Reynolds | Opinion Editor

As some of my colleagues stated, I never dreamed of editorials and InDesign pages when thinking about my future career. Journalism was never a thought in my mind until I realized the specialty of the field, and the first time I applied to The Lariat, I was rejected.

Regardless, I honed my skills and in my three years at The Lariat, I have been a reporter, arts & life writer, sports writer and now opinion editor. Throughout my different positions, my most treasured experiences come from hearing people’s stories.

I’ve learned that humanity is comprised of a collection of memories, each located in different places inside of us, each resting in distinct locations. Some memories we keep farther away, while others remain closer. As journalists, sometimes we get to visit those places. If we are lucky, every once in a while, people take us to destinations so far into the backroads of their being that we see the precipice of humanity itself. And that experience is irreplaceable. It’s electric.

Aside from the stories, The Lariat has brought me some of my closest friends and mentors. Being in the newsroom never fails to bring light into my day, and I treasure seeing the hustle, passion and ambition of my peers.

Hannah Webb | Copy Editor & Focus Editor

This is only my second semester at The Lariat, and it’s already an experience I wouldn’t change for the world. This semester, I’ve written on every desk, and each story has stretched me in a new direction. The Lariat has given me a front-row seat to history as it unfolds, but it’s also given me a newsroom full of friends who make late nights and hard deadlines feel like something worth chasing.

I always loved the idea of journalism, but it was from the safe distance of a New York Times reader and Gilmore Girls watcher. I admired the precision, storytelling and authority of every word. But somewhere in between staying up late for my first Morning Buzz to watching my articles start conversations, I fell in love with not the idea of journalism, but the practice of it.

I’ve learned that every story, no matter how small, carries a pulse. I’ve become more attentive to the world because of The Lariat, and I am so grateful that those involved trusted me to learn, write, make mistakes and find my voice.

Braden Murray | LTVN Executive Producer

Over my eight semesters, I have risen through the ranks of Lariat TV News. Starting as a sports reporter, then becoming sports director and briefly managing editor. I didn’t initially want to be a broadcast reporter; I originally applied to be a writer. But I am so glad I took the broadcast route; many opportunities were opened to me that would not have been otherwise.

I’ve traveled to three cities to cover March Madness, including an eight-hour drive to Memphis in 2024. I’ve covered field-stormings, upset wins and bowl games. But my favorite stories have been those featuring rising stars or Baylor Athletics alumni.

Many of my favorite memories from my time here have been in the newsroom. I am thankful for all the past editors and advisers who have poured into and taught me over the years. Above all, I am thankful for the friendships I have made.

James Ellis | Cartoonist

I’ve only been with The Lariat for about a year and a half now, but it has honestly been one of the best experiences I’ve ever had during my time here at Baylor. I’ve gotten to meet so many creative and talented people, hear and read so many incredible and powerful stories, and my favorite part, draw dozens of cartoons for so many amazing stories and editorials.

Because of The Lariat, I feel as though I’ve learned and experienced so many things I may never have, and I hope to continue learning and experiencing so much more.