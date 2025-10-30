Dinner with Livingstones sees new, old faces

By Abram Farrington | Staff Writer

Fall is here, homecoming is around the corner and the Livingstones hosted their annual homecoming dinner for the Baylor community on Wednesday evening. Food trucks lined Third Street, grills were fired up and students lined up from Allbritton House to Marrs McLean.

Every year during homecoming week, the Livingstones host Baylor students for a dinner to enjoy fresh food and community. Since 2017, President Linda Livingstone has invited food trucks and vendors to the front lawn of the Allbritton House for the purpose of feeding students and fostering community during homecoming week.

Livingstone said she is excited to host the students each year not only for the food, but also to enjoy the Baylor community outside of lecture halls.

“We will line up the local food trucks — some owned by Baylor grads — and together enjoy an evening of fall fellowship with family photos on the front porch,” Livingstone said.

Wichita Falls freshman Georgia Bindel said being at the dinner with friends gets her excited about her first Baylor Homecoming and the fall season.

“It is awesome to be in a place where different grades can come outside in the breeze and get free food,” Bindel said. “I feel so excited for homecoming and the fall weather.”

Paradise Valley, Ariz., sophomore Michael Beninato said being at the dinner is a refreshing time to see familiar faces. Beninato plans to attend the event each year as an undergraduate.

“The food is fresh, and it is nice to see familiar faces and new faces,” Beninato said. “It is definitely a good warm-up for the other events this weekend.”

As a busy student himself, Beninato appreciates the opportunity to take a break from lecture halls mid-week.

“This is a good break,” Beninato said. “It’s a good time to take a step back and enjoy the company of your friends and just enjoy the environment and where you are.”

Dallas senior Najeeba Nawar said she feels sentimental heading into her last homecoming as an undergraduate. Nevertheless, Nawar feels excited as ever to be on the Allbritton lawn.

“I am really excited to be here, especially because this is my last homecoming,” Nawar said. “It is nice to see a lot of faces I haven’t seen in a long time and see the community come together.”

Dinner with the Livingstones was one event of many this week, and a full schedule of events can be found on the homecoming website.