Food, friends, fun: Dinner with the Livingstones kicks off Homecoming

By Mackenzie Grizzard | Staff Writer

Baylor’s dinnertime tradition shone bright under the twinkling lights of 3rd and 4th Streets on Tuesday, marking a hearty start to the 2024 Homecoming week.

Local familiar favorites like Cha Community, Pop’s Lemonade, Vitek’s BBQ and more lined the street by the Allbritton House, allowing students to choose from many different options.

The event was free for current Baylor students, and students were given a voucher for a drink and a meal to enjoy something from the 16 different food trucks.

Since her inauguration in 2017, university President Linda Livingstone and first gent Brad Livingstone have been dedicated to fostering relationships within Baylor’s diverse campus, leading to the creation of this classic tradition.

“We love having students at our home,” Livingstone said. “It’s just a way to show that we’re the Baylor family and we want to bring people together.”

Livingstone said that despite its significance now, this event wasn’t always a core Baylor Homecoming tradition.

“The week of our inauguration, we wanted to do something special for our students. It wasn’t tied to homecoming,” Livingstone said. “It was such a great success, we said, ‘Oh my goodness. We need to do this every year.'”

In collaboration with the Baylor Chamber of Commerce, Dinner with the Livingstones quickly grew into a time-honored Baylor tradition and a kick off to homecoming.

“We’ve added more food trucks, we’ve had growth in students attending and it’s becoming part of the Baylor tradition,” Livingstone said.

The line of students waiting for vouchers stretches well past Moody Memorial Library by 6 p.m. Dallas freshman Gretchen Cook said she is excited for all the different homecoming events, including Dinner with the Livingstones.

“I was a little worried it would be overwhelming,” Cook said. “But it’s really fun. It’s a really happy time and free food.”

Meal vouchers in hand, Cook and her friends are amped up for their first Baylor Homecoming and look forward to participating in its events.

“To come [here] and see so many people is insane,” said Poughkeepsie, N.Y., freshman Alexa Guillen. “So many people on campus come to this to get free food and have fun together. I think it’s nice.”

After eating their fill, students flocked to the lawn of the Allbritton House for a chance to take a picture with the president, first gent and their dog BU. Tables and chairs decorated the front lawn, giving students a once-a-year opportunity to enjoy their dinner right on the president’s doorstep.

Now properly fueled, Baylor students are ready to participate in the rest of the Homecoming Week activities and enjoy the uncommon nature of this Baylor tradition.

“Enjoy every minute of it, it’s one of the best experiences you’ll have at any university in the country,” Livingstone said. “It’s a very special part of of our traditions at Baylor.”