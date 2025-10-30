Baylor Line tradition tested by freshmen turnout

By Madison Hunt | Staff Writer

After the season opener filled the Baylor Line to capacity, the wave of golden jerseys looked thinner at the second and third home football games. The shift sparked online scrutiny from upperclassmen who say enthusiasm is fading too fast after Baylor’s 4-4 start to the season.

For many freshmen, the story is more complicated than a lack of interest. A combination of being turned away, heat and early kickoff times made a sustainable turnout harder than the season-opener against Auburn.

The Baylor Line is a 55-year tradition where freshmen in gold jerseys rush the field before the game, stake out front-row spots and set the tone in McLane Stadium. The tradition still matters to the Class of 2029, but momentum plateaued after the first game reached capacity.

Humble freshman Hannah Victor said she had a lot of anticipation and excitement for the first game, and the Line experience didn’t meet her expectations. After waiting hours in the heat, it wasn’t the event she’d expected.

“I plan on running the line again soon, but before the first home game, running the line made everyone so hyped up,” Victor said. “In reality, it didn’t meet our expectations with waiting for hours in the heat. It didn’t live up to the hype.”

Hewitt freshman Zoe Hernandez shared her views on the social media criticism. It doesn’t change her mind on attending the games, though. Being waved through or turned away is the deciding factor in who is welcomed through the gates and who drifts to the sidelines.

Hernandez was turned away from running the Line at the first home game after arriving at 3 p.m. for a 6 p.m. kickoff. When the next game was at 11 a.m., she didn’t feel as excited to arrive early and wait.

“Getting turned away stuck with me,” Connor said. “It felt like I did everything right and still wasn’t let in. It’s discouraging when your first football game as a college student is a ‘no,’ and it honestly discouraged me from attending the [following] games with an earlier start time.”

Upperclassmen voiced frustration on social media platforms, urging that the tradition deserves consistent energy beyond just the first game. Dickinson junior Victoria Galvan, a Golden Wave Band member, shared a similar sentiment. As a member of the band, Galvan shows up and shows out every home game, no matter the circumstance, and she holds freshmen to the same standard.

“Ultimately, you’re there to support the team through the good and the bad,” Galvan said. “If you’re constantly putting a negative light on what’s happening to the football team, then you’re not going to attend games. But if you try to find the positives in every moment, the game experience itself is incredible, especially with my friends by my side.”

For San Jose, Calif., sophomore and Chamber member Minnie Chen, leading the Baylor Line is not just a spectacle at kickoff, but a ritual that stitches together past and present. Chen said the Line tradition is one of the most important Baylor traditions.

“The moment the line breaks and you sprint across the field, you get to see the whole stadium erupting with cheers,” Chen said. “It’s both nerve-wracking and exhilarating, but that’s what makes it so special and every freshman should get the opportunity to be a part of this powerful, unique and united tradition.”

Associate Director of Student Activities and Director of the Baylor Chamber of Commerce Dr. Austin Smith said they’re aware the Line has been lighter than people are accustomed to. However, there isn’t specific data on whether the line has decreased or increased compared to previous years.

“We are aware, and we are exploring avenues of how we can increase participation and what to look for in the future,” Smith said. “We encourage our first-year students to come and be a part of the Line. I hope that students continue to engage and make this part of the meaningful experience that they have here at Baylor.”

Freshmen have only two more opportunities to run the Baylor Line this school year — Saturday’s 11 a.m. Homecoming game against UCF and the Nov. 15 game against the Utah Utes at a time that has yet to be announced.