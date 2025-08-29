Baylor Line legacy continues as class of 2029 signs on

By Alexia Finney | Staff Writer

‘Twas the night before kickoff, and the air was electric as students waited for their turn to sign their name on the Baylor Line Thursday night at McLane Stadium.

It’s a Baylor tradition for freshmen to wear their gold line jerseys and sign the very Baylor Line they’ll run across before the first game of the season. For the class of 2029, though, the event was particularly special. The excitement of the following day’s showdown against Auburn was palpable.

Students were eager to enter the stadium. Houston freshman Heather Ramm said she noticed Baylor puts in a lot of effort for incoming freshmen.

“They’re so good with the freshmen community and making sure we have a good experience,” Ramm said. “Baylor’s good about making you feel comfortable.”

To kick off the event, Kalona, Iowa, senior Robert Nagy, Baylor Chamber chair for the line, began his commencement speech, welcoming the freshmen to McLane Stadium. Nagy introduced the Baylor Chamber and invited the freshmen onto the field for their Class of 2029 photo.

Before his commencement speech, Nagy said his participation in Baylor Chamber is a reflection of his passion for Baylor traditions. Nagy aims to create an atmosphere where students enjoy their freshman year as much as he did.

“We just help keep the spirit alive,” Nagy said. “These are all first-year students and we want them to have the best experience possible.”

Following the commencement, students gathered around the field in a BU formation. The stadium’s jumbotron caught the attention of students, including Colleyville freshman Chase Kropholler.

“They started calling our names, and we came out here,” Kropholler said. “Now, we’re on the big screen.”

Kropholler said wearing his gold jersey at McLane Stadium made him excited for the Baylor and Auburn game taking place Aug. 30.

“I went and looked at Auburn’s Barstool. They got nothing posted about us at all because they know they’re gonna get their tails handed on a silver platter,” Kropholler said. “I should say gold platter because we whip out the gold chrome helmets tomorrow.”

The Baylor Chamber opened access to the Baylor Line and students filled the area quickly, running across the field to sign first.

Acampo, Calif., freshman Karis Mann said signing the line highlighted Baylor’s friendly game day culture.

“[I’m] so stoked to be part of the legacy of the Baylor Line,” Mann said. “I think Baylor football culture is super unique, and it’s really awesome to be a freshman and be part of it.”

The sound of laughter and chatter filled the tunnel as the freshmen signed their names into Baylor’s history. Austin freshman Sarina Shah said the tradition was a good reason to leave the dorms and participate in freshman year activities.

“I think we’re finally part of the Baylor community,” Shah said.