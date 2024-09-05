Baylor Chamber of Commerce kicks off fall recruitment before Homecoming

By Piper Rutherford | Staff Writer

Baylor Chamber of Commerce is hosting events throughout the month of September to recruit new members who want to help plan and preserve Baylor traditions, such as running the line, taking care of the bears, Homecoming weekend, Diadeloso and Dr Pepper Hour.

Canyon Lake sophomore Mackenzy Sweet said Chamber fall applications are now open for students looking to serve the Baylor community.

“The criteria is that the student has completed 12 credit hours at Baylor, has at least a 2.7 GPA and is not involved affiliated with any other Panhellenic or Greek Life organization,” Sweet said. “The application can be found when we table along Fountain Mall this month at the banner in front of the SUB, which has a QR code for the application or on our Instagram.”

Some of the recruitment events prospective new members can mark their calendars for are a painting class, a cupcake social, bowling night and a service project opportunity, which can be found on Baylor’s Student Activities website, according Hollywood, Fla. senior Jasmari Fontanez, who serves as the Chamber recruitment chair.

“We are excited for the prospective new members to come and meet us,” Fontanez said. “We want it to be a welcoming environment at these events where we can get to know each of the students’ authentic selves.”

Fontanez said they look for students who are outgoing and energetic.

“We need our members to be comfortable enough to go out into a crowd and cheer people up or boost their spirit on game day,” Fontanez said. “You need to be confident in yourself, so don’t be afraid to be outspoken.”

These leadership qualities are what Fontanez said she is most grateful to have gained from being a member of the Chamber.

“While the Chamber has given me good friends and connections on campus, I have also developed leadership skills that I haven’t gotten in the classroom,” Fontanez said. “It is a big responsibility that Baylor entrusts us with the funds to put on Homecoming, for example, which requires a lot of preparation and planning throughout the entire year.”

Part of this planning, Sweet said, begins the day after the previous year’s Homecoming celebrations conclude.

“We begin by establishing different committees and chairs, like the mass meeting committee or the Homecoming Court committee, before turning to look at how we can get permits and handle our budget over the spring and summer months,” Sweet said. “Later, in the fall, we fine tune a few details, like emailing special guests, finalizing merchandise and solidifying catering.”

Since Homecoming is right around the corner, Fontanez said she looks forward to the bonfire the most, after getting to be up on stage with the dance team a few years ago during the ceremony.

“Looking out into the crowd and seeing all of the faces of the freshmen is so special,” Fontanez said. “It is incredible that the Chamber has such a big impact not only on other Baylor traditions, but most importantly, Homecoming, which is the largest homecoming celebration in the United States for universities.”