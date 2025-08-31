A tradition like no other: Class of 2029 reaches capacity for Baylor Line run

By Hannah Webb | Focus Editor & Copy Editor

Two years ago, Baylor football finished the season 3-9. The Line lacked participants, seldom running at full capacity. Now, following an 8-5 season led by breakout quarterback Sawyer Robertson, the Class of 2029 reached the Line’s capacity nearly three hours before kickoff for the home opener against Auburn Friday night at McLane Stadium.

Sacramento, Calif., freshman Gavin Neal, Reno, Nev., freshman Travis Tolotti and Southlake freshman Max Hines are some of the leaders for the jam-packed Line.

“As soon as class got out, we were on our way,” Neal said. “I wanted to be at the front. The energy is absolutely electric here.”

The Baylor Line first ran in 1970, beginning as a way to get students involved after ending the previous season 0-10, and quickly became one of the most iconic traditions in college football.

“I think the Line is one of the best college traditions of all time,” Kolona, Iowa, senior and chamberman Robert Nagy said. “It creates a legacy of our past, our present and our future students.”

Rockwall freshman Anna Glaze echoed the sentiment.

“This is my ‘I made it’ moment,” Glaze said. “I’ve grown up watching the Line. … There’s photos of five-year-old me staring over the ledge watching the Line run. It is just so cool to see everyone so excited to do something, and I’m so glad we get to do it together.”

The energy was palpable as freshmen packed into the pre-game holding area at the south end of the stadium. The Line officially closed after the Bear Walk, turning away hundreds of students for safety concerns.

Glaze got to the stadium around 3:15 p.m., much to her friends’ dismay.

“My friends doubted the need to get here so early,” Glaze said. “I feel so smart, though.”

Neal, Tolotti and Hines agreed. To get to the front of the Line for the first game of the season, they arrived at McLane just after noon, enduring temperatures in the high-90s for the opportunity.

“It’s really hot,” Tolotti said. “But [the Line] rejuvenates the life of the students, and so we put our game faces on and showed up.”

The heat was a common concern for the opening game, but the priority is always to keep the students safe and healthy.

“We have a ton of waters we’re giving out,” Nagy said. “We have popsicles and ice, too. We have the Student Life staff helping us out, handing out water and stuff.”

Freshmen who showed up after the closing of the Line were instructed to enter through the main entrance. While they get priority seating behind the opposing team’s bench, many were disappointed to miss out.

Houston freshman Danica Rux and her friends were the first group to be turned away.

“We were literally about to scan out tickets — like the next ones in Line — when they said we couldn’t run,” Rux said. “I was pretty upset, but I am so proud of the freshmen for showing up. And now I know to get here earlier in the future.”

Dallas freshman Hudson Jensen arrived at the stadium at 4:40, where he was told the Line had reached capacity and he could not run. While he was disappointed, Jensen understood the safety worries and made light of the situation.

“I’ll run it in the future,” Jensen said. “I wasn’t that sad, there’s more to the game than the Line, and I am excited to see it all and experience it all.”

The sea of gold jerseys ran onto the field at 6:58 p.m. to the crowd’s cheers.

West Palm Beach, Fla., freshman Stella Wiegert experienced the first run of the season.

“When we ran out, seeing the full scale of the stadium was very surreal,” Wiegert said. “It was wild, and the student section was such a hype experience.”

Despite the eventual loss against Auburn, the Class of 2029 has cemented its name in the Line’s history book. They will get the chance to run again Sept. 13 during the Family Weekend game against Samford.