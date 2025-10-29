What to Do in Waco: Oct. 30 – Nov. 6

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Homecoming is here, and as a result, there’s more than enough to do in Waco. When you can only be in one place at a time, the hard part is choosing what to attend. From Pigskin to the pep rally and finally the game, here is the complete guide to this year’s homecoming events, with a few extras thrown in.

Pigskin Revue | Oct. 30 – Nov. 1 | 7 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. & 10:30 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday | Waco Hall, 624 Speight Ave. | $23 – 36 tickets | The night of all nights is finally here, the grand finale to an even grander Baylor tradition — Pigskin Revue! Catch the best acts from 2024’s All University Sing and witness the Homecoming Court in all their glam and glory. In-person tickets for this event are sold out, but tickets for the streamed version of Saturday’s performance can be purchased online up until 5 p.m.

Ten at Ten: A Mass Meeting Experience | Oct. 30 | 10 – 11:30 p.m. | Fountain Mall | Calling all freshmen! Get the scoop on one of Baylor’s most famous and sacred pieces of lore — the Immortal Ten and the Eternal Flame. While “somber” is a fitting word to describe the mood of this event, you’re guaranteed to leave this annual Baylor ritual feeling a part of something larger than yourself. After, join your classmates to build the bonfire. And hey, even if you’re a sophomore, junior or senior, there’s no harm in going twice.

Homecoming at the Hurd | Oct. 31 | 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center | If you’ve got family coming to town, you’ll want to head over to the Hurd to get situated before the big events begin. Here, you’ll find a schedule of events, campus programs, behind-the-scenes tours of the Hurd, photo ops and giveaways and fun for the whole crew.

Dr Pepper Hour at the BRIC | Oct. 31 | 3-5 p.m. | School of Engineering and Computer Science | Your favorite hour — relocated! RSVP to this homecoming-themed Dr Pepper Hour, where you can still get that delicious soda-ice cream combo, but with a chance to gather with old friends and see the Engineering and Computer Science building.

Extravaganza, Pep Rally and Bonfire | Oct. 31 | 6 – 10:30 p.m. | Fountain Mall | Get psyched for the big game at this iconic night-before pep fest. Baylor goes all out here every year, complete with live music courtesy of the Golden Wave Marching Band, speeches from key leaders, float winner announcements and, of course, the bonfire. Carnival games and local food trucks will also be present.

Royal & Pure Homecoming Stroll-Off | Oct. 31 | 7-9 p.m. | Bill Daniel Student Center | Hosted by Phi Beta Sigma and the National Pan-Hellenic Council, this event will feature the skill, rhythm and coordination of six Black fraternity and sorority organizations. Watch as alumni judges choose the winning routines and dance, clap and sing along to this exciting display of Baylor talent!

Halloween Organ Concert | Oct. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall, Glennis McCrary Music Building | If you’re looking for something spooky to do, join the Baylor Organ Studio in playing their annual night of haunting Halloween themes. This concert is free and open to the public. Students can receive recital credit.

Homecoming Parade | Nov. 1 | 7 – 9:30 a.m. | Downtown Waco | Easily one of Baylor’s biggest brags, our annual homecoming parade has been around since 1909, the first in the country. This year’s procession will start at the corner of Austin Ave. and S 12th St. and turn right onto S 4th St., and take one final turn down S 5th St. to parade into campus. As in years past, handmade floats, balloons, the marching band and the homecoming court will make their walk down the city streets. Access the parade route map online.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Nov. 1 | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E Bridge St. | Take a stroll through this market where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Football vs. UCF | Nov. 1 | 11 a.m. | McLane Stadium, 1001 S M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. | Cheer on the Bears in their battle against the University of Central Florida alongside thousands of fellow students, staff and alumni. Don your best green and gold and come ready to cheer on the Bears. Obtain your tickets while you can online.

Dia de los Muertos Parade & Festival | Nov. 1 | 4-10 p.m. | Indian Spring Park, 101 N. University Parks Drive | Show up in your best multicolored outfits to Waco’s fifth Dia de los Muertos festival and parade. The procession will walk up and down S University Parks Drive with floats following an “alebrije” theme, brightly colored imaginary spirit guide creatures. Also find the festival’s usual live music, dancing, food trucks and local vendors. This event is free and open to the public.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Nov. 1 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.