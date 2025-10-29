Union Hall brings Halloween spirit downtown with trick-or-treat event

By Lexie Rodenbaugh | Arts & Life Writer

Union Hall was filled with laughter, candy and costumes Tuesday night as families, Baylor students and Waco locals gathered for its Trick-or-Treat at Union Hall event.

The downtown food hall transformed into a Halloween destination, with each vendor decked out in festive decorations and ready to hand out sweets to a steady stream of visitors.

From 5 to 7 p.m., the event drew dozens of families with children dressed as superheroes, princesses and movie characters. Baylor students also joined in on the fun, many stopping by for dinner after classes and staying to enjoy the Halloween atmosphere. Vendors offered everything from candy and stickers to Halloween-themed menu specials, turning the space into a celebration of both food and community.

“We’re super excited to invite the community into the food hall so that they can get an opportunity to see what we have to offer,” Kings Chicken Wings owner Leo Span said. “Also, so they can feel the love by getting free candy and awesome treats.”

Throughout the evening, Halloween music played from the center of the building as guests stopped for photos under string lights and cobwebs. Several vendors dressed in costumes to match the spirit of the night.

“It’s just fun to see all of the kids and get to experience some of that magic that comes out of being a kid on Halloween,” Union Hall employee Dom Rodriguez said. “The fact that we get to be a part of that in any way is just awesome.”

For many families, the event offered a safe, convenient alternative to traditional neighborhood trick-or-treating. With all of Union Hall’s food stalls participating, children could easily make their rounds indoors while parents grabbed dinner or treats from local favorites like Wacool Tacos & Tamales or Baked for Jack.

“It’s so nice to have something like this downtown,” Hewitt resident Lisa Thompson said. “We don’t have to worry about traffic or weather, and the kids still get the full Halloween experience, and I feel safe bringing them here.”

This year marked Union Hall’s first large-scale Halloween celebrations, drawing a turnout from both families and students. Vendors said they viewed the event as more than just a festive evening but a chance to connect with new customers and contribute to Waco’s growing sense of community.

“We’re not just a restaurant in a community, we’re a community restaurant,” Span said. “It’s important for us to do things that get people to come hang out with us beyond just buying our food, so I think an event like tonight is just one small way that we can say thank you to the community and show our support by taking care of the kiddos.”