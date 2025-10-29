Phi Beta Sigma, NPHC to host stroll-off Friday

By Lexie Rodenbaugh | Arts & Life Writer

In the midst of homecoming festivities, the Nu Zeta chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and the National Pan-Hellenic Council are bringing a stroll-off to campus on Friday from 7-9 p.m. at the Bill Daniel Student Center.

Strolling is a high-energy tradition within historically Black fraternities and sororities. It combines synchronized dance, steps and movements performed in unison to music. Each organization uses its own signature style, chants and formations to showcase pride, unity and creativity, according to Pflugerville senior Damo Kouakou, member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

At the stroll-off, the organizations will be judged on five different categories: synchronization, originality, crowd engagement, creativity and how well they represent their organization’s traditions. The Homecoming Stroll Off is both a showcase of culture and a celebration of campus unity, bringing together the community to enjoy the artistry and energy of Greek life, Kouakou said.

“I am super excited that they will be doing a stroll off this weekend,” Newport Beach, Calif., sophomore Kendall Stake said. “I feel like it is a super cool tradition that they have. I will definitely be attending.”

Although strolling has just recently started going viral on TikTok, the history and tradition of this dance is rich and deep for the organizations.

“The Homecoming Stroll-Off has become one of Nu Zeta’s signature traditions, breaking attendance records and awarding prizes to the top three organizations, all while showcasing the culture of the Divine Nine,” Kouakou said. “This year’s event is especially meaningful as we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Nu Zeta Chapter’s Charter Day, honoring our legacy of excellence and service at Baylor. Also, this year it’s going to be Halloween-themed.”

Six National Pan-Hellenic Council organizations will be taking the stage to participate in the event, including Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. In addition, Alpha Kappa Delta Phi Sorority, Inc. will also perform.

With so many events to attend during the homecoming weekend, it can be hard to decide which ones to spend time at. Kouakou said students should come to the event because it is one of the most high-energy and exciting events Baylor offers.

“It’s a chance to see the creativity, unity and pride of Baylor’s Divine Nine organizations through music, dance and performance,” Kouakou said. “Beyond the entertainment, the stroll off brings the campus community together, offers opportunities to support peers, and celebrates both tradition and culture in a way that’s fun, engaging, and unforgettable.”