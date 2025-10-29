Deck the Halls unwraps holiday spirit ahead of the season

By Tatum Vickers | Broadcast Reporter

The Junior League of Waco brought holiday magic to the Extraco Events Center with its 19th annual Deck the Halls Holiday Gift Market. Held Oct. 23–26, the four-day event transformed the venue into a festive winter wonderland, drawing crowds from across Central Texas for shopping, celebration and community impact.

Visitors browsed aisles of vendors offering handcrafted gifts, seasonal décor and gourmet treats. Signature experiences such as Ladies Night Out, Breakfast with Santa and the Mother-Daughter Tea, created memories for families, friends and students.

Beyond the bright lights and warm beverages, Deck the Halls served a greater purpose. As the Junior League of Waco’s largest annual fundraiser, the event supports a range of initiatives that benefit women and children throughout the region. Proceeds help fund programs including the Women’s Empowerment Summit, Pre-K Awareness Day and educator appreciation efforts — all designed to close educational gaps, promote leadership to women and strengthen early childhood development.

“It’s a great event because it has a little something for everyone, and it’s for a cause. So people can feel good about where they start their holiday shopping,” Deck the Halls Co-Chair Katherine Speckmiear said.

Baylor students played a meaningful role in this year’s success. Some assisted vendors, while others attended as shoppers, knowing their purchases contributed to a good cause and supported local shops. Event Co-chair Sonia Madatali said it was inspiring to see the community rally around small businesses, noting how events like Deck the Halls help give local vendors the exposure they deserve.

For local shop owners like Sthefanie Welch, owner of The Black Daisy, Deck the Halls brought a boost in visibility and sales before the holidays. The event drew in shoppers eager to support small businesses, creating valuable exposure and new customer connections.

“Local shops rely on the community, so it’s a great opportunity for everyone to come out and give their support to vendors,” Welch said.

As the decorations come down and vendor booths are packed away, the spirit of Deck the Halls continues on in the programs it supports, the connections it fosters and the joy it brings to Waco each year. For Baylor students, it’s more than a holiday market, but a chance to step beyond campus and be part of a tradition that blends seasonal cheer with service.