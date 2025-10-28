Pigskin Revue revives top Sing acts for homecoming weekend

By Alexandra Brewer | Arts & Life Intern

School spirit is set to take over Waco Hall this week as Pigskin Revue returns as part of Baylor’s homecoming festivities. The curtain rises Thursday for the three-day production, which reprises the top-scoring acts from last spring’s All-University Sing.

The long-running tradition combines Broadway-style performances with a Baylor twist. Each act is completely student-produced, from choreography to costumes and sets — often taking months of late-night rehearsals to perfect. Additionally, Pigskin is a great recruitment tool for sororities and fraternities to market themselves to potential new members.

“It really helps you put in perspective your freshman year when you’re watching it, like ‘OK, this is what I get to do for the next four years, and how fun is that?’” Rockwall junior and Tri Delta Sing chair Chaney Moore said.

All-University Sing is a campus-wide musical competition held every spring. The student organizations featured in Pigskin must earn their spot, where they perform their acts for an alumni-filled Waco Hall during homecoming.

“We honestly try not to do too many changes because for the people that are in Sing that are now in Pigskin, they already know the dance,” Robinson senior and Zeta Tau Alpha Sing chair Brinley Darling said.

In the spring, Alpha Chi Omega took first place, followed by Alpha Tau Omega in second and Delta Delta Delta in third. Additionally, Kappa Kappa Gamma, Kappa Omega Tau, Pi Phi Chi and Zeta Tau Alpha were invited to perform based on their scores.

Darling mentioned that rehearsals look different as the groups adjust to new members joining the act and navigate hectic fall schedules.

“The commitments you have to do during homecoming in the fall are very different from what you would have in the spring,” Darling said.

Similarly, Moore said it was an adjustment to incorporate new faces into Tri Delta’s routine.

“Over half of our act for Pigskin is our new sophomore class, so it’s their first time participating,” Moore said.

Despite the long hours of rehearsals and busy schedules, both Sing chairs said that the payoff is worth it when the curtains rise.

“Just hearing your name announced that we had an invitation to Pigskin was the craziest thing ever,” Darling said. We were just so excited so we had all this hard work pay off.”

For students, alumni and faculty alike, Pigskin is more than just entertainment — it’s a key component of Baylor Homecoming festivities. The tradition continues to bring the university community together.

“I just have a lot of pride with it this year because I was a Sing chair for the act in the spring,” Moore said. “Getting to follow it and keep those memories going and keep going strong with the act this fall has been really special as well.”

Pigskin performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday. In-person tickets are sold out, but livestream tickets are available for the Saturday night show here. Baylor’s clear-bag policy will be enforced, and security screenings will take place at entry.