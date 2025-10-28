Fashion designer Roxana Robles gives back with couture prom dresses

By Maryn Small | Broadcast Reporter

Born in Monterrey, Mexico, Fashion designer Roxana Robles discovered her passion for sewing at a young age. Inspired by her daughter, she founded Dream Couture, a business that’s helped 17 girls live out their prom dreams by providing custom-made dresses they couldn’t otherwise afford.

“That’s why I decided to post on Facebook that if you guys have … a dress that’s in the closet and you don’t need it anymore, if you wanna donate it, I’m going to try to find some girls to help them. And that’s how everything started,” she said.

Her love for style led her to earn a degree in fashion design in Mexico City before coming to the United States 27 years ago. Robles and her assistant, Daniela Rodríguez, work together to empower young girls through fashion.

“We can help sew and we can help find the dresses and we can help the community,” nonprofit board member Daniela Rodriguez said. “But really when it comes down to it, making these dresses special is her specialty and we’re here to support her in whatever way we can.”

Dream Couture aims to help girls feel confident and beautiful on prom night by designing and tailoring dresses to fit their style and needs.

“I decided to tell them, like, just pick whatever you want, and I will make it happen I decided to make their dream dress come true,” Robles said.