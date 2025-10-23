Baylor football embraces being underdog against No. 21 Cincinnati

By Jeffrey Cohen | Sports Writer

Baylor football feels like its back is against a wall.

It’s a familiar feeling for the Bears, who have rallied from behind in five of seven games this season. Head coach Dave Aranda emphasized the importance of executing under pressure and remaining unified to keep their season and conference championship hopes alive.

“It’s fourth-and-1 today,” Aranda said. “That’s been the message — continue to be one. We’ve got to get it through.”

Following Saturday’s loss to TCU, Baylor (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) is trying to use that game as fuel and create an underdog mentality heading into its matchup against No. 21 Cincinnati (6-1, 4-0 Big 12).

“It’s always tough, but at the end of the day, it’s not the end of the season,” senior wide receiver Kole Wilson said. “That was just one game, and it was something to put a chip back on our shoulder.”

Baylor walked into Fort Worth to face off against the Horned Frogs for their homecoming game. The Bears took that as a slight, as TCU looked down on them as an easy win in front of its fans.

The Bears are using that feeling of disrespect to fuel their fight going north, where they will be the challengers in Cincinnati’s homecoming game.

“I feel a little disrespected that they picked us for homecoming,” Wilson said. “If anything, that should give us a little more energy and a little more edge going in there.”

While the team believes it has the talent to compete with ranked opponents like the Bearcats, it will take a deeper drive and unity for Baylor to come back home with a win.

“Everyone wants to win and I think everyone’s really hungry for a win,” Aranda said. “There’s talent on this team; there’s a really strong care factor with this team.”

Aranda is looking to his leaders to lift up the team’s intensity and drive. Redshirt junior linebacker Keaton Thomas has stepped up for the defense, trying to keep the younger players invested in achieving the team’s goals and creating a winning culture.

“Emotion kind of goes there,” Aranda said. “Some people only really listen when it’s that way. I think if it’s not in that type of tone, maybe they’re not hearing it.”

This fire from the Bears will need to be directed toward executing the game plan. Aranda praised the Bearcats for their clean and effective play. In a season that has already seen its challenges, Saturday’s game proves to be another uphill battle for Baylor.

“The most complete team, they don’t make mistakes, and they don’t beat themselves,” Aranda said. “It’s going to take our best effort. We’ve got to stack some wins here this week to get it done.”

The Bears take on Cincinnati at 3 p.m. Saturday at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.