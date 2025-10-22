Baylor football bands together despite underwhelming first half

By Jeffrey Cohen | Sports Writer

Baylor football had high expectations coming into the season. They returned the majority of their starters on a high-flying offense and revamped the defense with 13 transfers.

Through the first half of the season, Baylor (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) has struggled to connect the dots and reach its expectations. The Bears are searching for cohesion and looking to rally after an underwhelming first seven games.

A top-25 offense hasn’t been enough to salvage a 116th-ranked defense, as the team has struggled to play complementary football. Head coach Dave Aranda has noted that his squad hasn’t been able to click in all three phases of the game at the same time.

Despite lackluster play, players and coaches say they have not lost hope.

“Nobody knows the work that we put in,” senior wide receiver Kole Wilson said. “With our brothers on the sideline with us, I’m not going to give up on the defense. The defense is not going to give up on us.”

Their hope comes from the potential they see in themselves, particularly in the defense. They believe that being able to execute continually is within reach.

“There are times where you watch the game, and you see the potential to be elite,” redshirt junior linebacker Keaton Thomas said. “We just have to be able to do that consistently.”

The Bears have improved from this point in 2024. They opened last season at 3-4 overall and 1-3 against Big 12 opponents, including a three-game losing streak. Now, they sit at 4-3 with two wins in conference play.

“Everyone wants to win, and I think everyone’s really hungry for a win,” Aranda said. “When you win a little, you want to win a lot.”

To put the whole game plan together, the leaders are responsible for guidance.

“Guys are stretching their leadership, maybe where they’re uncomfortable,” Aranda said. “They know that’s where they got to go.”

Thomas, the leading tackler on the team, has seen his efforts to connect with the younger players succeed as the season has progressed. He has tried to break them out of the mindset they had in high school and see that there is more to learn and improve on.

“A lot of them were the guy from their hometown or their high school, so they’re used to not being told when they’re wrong,” Thomas said. “Now you’re finally seeing guys realize that, ‘You guys are trying to help me and not hurt me.’”

Thomas and the linebacking corps have had to pick up more slack with the losses of redshirt senior Phoenix Jackson and senior Travion Barnes to injuries.

“I hate that my guys went down,” Thomas said. “Adversity hits everybody, so you just have to continue to work with what you’re given.”

With the younger core becoming more invested in growing with the rest of the team, Baylor has rekindled its energy and spark. The Bears want to play with that same kind of enthusiasm.

“I love that fire, I love that passion,” Thomas said. “That’s what football is about. Even if you’re not playing, if you’re at home watching the TV, you see dads getting amped up and jumping off the couch, spilling the popcorn. That’s what it is.”

Following a loss to TCU in Fort Worth, Baylor hits the road to take on No. 21 Cincinnati (6-1, 4-0 Big 12) in another trial. The matchup marks the second straight week the Bears will be the challengers for an opponent’s homecoming game.

“I feel like it’s always more about us than them,” Wilson said. “I feel a little disrespected that they picked us for homecoming, so that should give us a little more energy and a little more edge going in there.”

The feeling of disrespect has bled into the team’s practice and preparation for the Bearcats. The Bears have felt the energy and drive to win that powered them through the week.

“I’m glad that we’re getting to that this week,” Thomas said. “It just makes it so much fun and makes preparation easier.”

Baylor looks to keep its head above water as its Big 12 championship aspirations continue to wane with each loss.

The Bears hope to bounce back against No. 21 Cincinnati at 3 p.m. Saturday at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.