Silence, scenery or sources? Ranking Baylor libraries from best to worst

By Aiden Richmond | LTVN Reporter

When it comes to finding a place on campus to study, research or even just relax with a book, Baylor students have no shortage of spots to go to. With six libraries on campus: Moody Memorial, Jesse H. Jones, Carroll, Armstrong Browning, W. R. Poage and the School of Law. I ranked each library on its materials, atmosphere and convenience.

1. Moody Memorial Library

No surprise here. As Baylor’s largest and most central library, it crosses the T’s and dots the I’s in all three categories. The vibes on each floor vary. From lively groups talking together outside the Starbucks on the first floor, to focused silent study crammers on the second and small groups studying together on the third. At the heart of campus, it’s hard not to call Moody “Baylor’s all-purpose power house.”

2. Jesse H. Jones Library

Attached to Moody, Jones feels like the quieter sibling you don’t hear talking at family reunions. Its smaller size allows Jones to provide a calmer environment that students prefer for their late-night studying or exam prep. Its collection covers most undergraduate coursework, and again, it’s smack dab in the middle of campus. Close, comfortable and classic.

3. Carroll Library

Located along Fifth Street, Carroll lands in third after a good combination of atmosphere and accessibility. The library has gone through many renovations and has even been completely rebuilt after the 1922 fire. However, mixed with its modern interior but historic exterior, Carroll’s materials specialize in Texas and Baylor history. The building’s quiet, open layout makes it a hidden gem for students looking for a change in scenery without traveling far.

4. W.R. Poage Legislative Library

Largely dedicated to political, governmental and public policy research, Poage Library ranks fourth. Its collections are narrower but deep, serving as a valuable resource in political science, history and business-related majors. Study spaces here are calm and professional, and the staff are known for the great assistance they give students when it comes to their projects. While right next to Moody and Jones, its specialized yet limited materials cripple its ranking.

5. Law School Library

Sitting on the banks of the Brazos River inside the Sheridan and John Eddie Williams Legal Research and Technology Center, aka the Law School Library, is one of the quietest and most disciplined study environments on campus. While its materials are almost entirely law-specific, the facility is beautiful and well-organized. Its distance from campus, however, brings its score down, along with the fact that most students on campus won’t ever go here.

6. Armstrong Browning Library

Now before everyone raises chaos for this ranking, Armstrong Browning only excels in its atmosphere — the end. Its Italian Renaissance design, stained glass windows and marble floors make it a campus architectural treasure. Dedicated to the works of Victorian era poets, Robert and Elizabeth Barrett Browning, the collection is highly specialized. For those seeking a space that gives off stunning looks and inspiration, it’s the best by a mile, but its location on the edge of campus and specific content mark it down.

When determining the list of the “best” libraries on campus, it depends on what type of student you are. Moody and Jones dominate for general use and convenience, while Carroll strikes a balance of history and comfort. Poage and the Law Library cater to those in focused majors and Armstrong Browning remains a cultural gem where aesthetics trump practicality.

In the end, whether you’re chasing silence, scenery or sources, Baylor’s library system ensures students a perfect study spot.